Thailand’s Seri Ruam Thai Party dumps Pheu Thai amid feud

Thailand’s Seri Ruam Thai Party has quit the Pheu Thai-led coalition government. The move follows a heated dispute between Seri Ruam Thai’s leader, Police General Sereepisuth Temeeyaves, and the ruling Pheu Thai Party, which he accuses of neglect.

In a tense briefing at the Seri Ruam Thai headquarters yesterday, Pol. Gen. Sereepisuth revealed that the party executive board had decided by a narrow 7:4 vote to withdraw from the government coalition.

“It’s been frustrating to let oneself be walked all over,”

Sereepisuth explained the party’s desire to switch to the opposition bench to critique government policies more freely.

The friction stemmed from Pheu Thai’s failure to commit to meaningful police reforms, according to the former national police chief. Pol. Gen. Sereepisuth criticised the ruling party for its sole interest in selecting the national police chief, rather than implementing necessary reforms.

During his tenure as national police chief, Pol. Gen. Sereepisuth had close ties with former premier Thaksin Shinawatra and his family. He alleged that Thaksin and his ex-wife, Khunying Potjaman na Pombejra, had previously sought his help in appointing senior police officials, which he complied with. Despite this, he felt snubbed when Thaksin did not offer him a prominent position within the police force.

Pol. Gen. Sereepisuth also visited Thaksin on multiple occasions during his 17-year exile and agreed to assist Pheu Thai politicians in sidelining their rivals through legal channels. This, he claims, contributed to Pheu Thai’s electoral success.

The rift grew further when Pol. Gen. Sereepisuth visited Thaksin at the Police General Hospital while the former premier was receiving treatment. He revealed that the purpose of the visit was to resolve a corruption complaint he had filed against former prime minister Srettha Thavisin over the appointment of a new police chief. He has since agreed to withdraw the complaint, reported Bangkok Post.

Despite speculation, Pol. Gen. Sereepisuth denied that his resignation was due to a lack of a deputy prime minister position in the new Paetongtarn Shinawatra government.

“I have severed ties with Thaksin after 51 long years of friendship.”