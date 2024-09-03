Thai PM Paetongtarn to submit new Cabinet list next week
The Prime Minister of Thailand, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, plans to submit the names of her new Cabinet members for royal endorsement by next week. Unfortunately, future Deputy Minister Chada Thaiseth withdrew his name from the list this morning.
Prime Minister Paetongtarn arrived at Shinawatra Tower 3, her temporary office, at 9.40am today, September 3, and revealed to the media that the list of new Cabinet members was ready for submission. She also reassured the public by emphasising, “This Prime Minister has a very good team.”
When asked about the criteria for each ministerial position, the 37 year old PM stated that she considered what she wanted to see in each ministry and evaluated who was ready to work for the people. During her three years in the Pheu Thai Party, she observed who had potential.
PM Paetongtarn disclosed that she wanted to win the next General Election, just like her father, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, so that Pheu Thai Party members could occupy all positions. However, as there are other political members in the government, some positions were given to them.
The Thai prime minister insisted that the formation of the Cabinet went as planned, and the Secretary to the Prime Minister, Prommin Lertsuridej, would proceed with the submission of the names very soon.
According to a report on Channel 3, the Cabinet under Paetongtarn’s leadership will consist of 36 members, including:
- Defence Minister and Deputy PM Phumtham Wechayachai
- Deputy Defence Minister Nattapon Nakphanit
- Interior Minister and Deputy PM Anutin Charnvirakul
- Deputy Interior Minister Songsak Thongsri, Chada Thaiseth, and Theerarat Samrejvanich
- Finance Minister and Deputy PM Pichai Chunhavachai
- Deputy Finance Minister Phaopoom Rojanasakul and Ulapun Amornvivat
- Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan
- Deputy Commerce Minister Napinthorn Srisappang and Suchat Chomklin
- Transport Minister and Deputy PM Suriya Juangroongruangkit
- Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri and Suraphong Piyachote
- Energy Minister and Deputy PM Pirapan Salirathavibhaga
- Industry Minister Akanat Promphan
- Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn
- Education Minister Permpoon Chidchob
- Deputy Education Minister Surasak Phancharoenworrakul
- Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Minister Supamas Isarabhakdi
- Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong
- Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat
- Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Akkara Prompao and Itthi Sirilatthayakorn
- Public Health Ministry Somsak Thapsutin
- Deputy Public Health Minister Dech-it Khaothong
- Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Jiraporn Sindhuprai and Choosak Sirinin
- Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa
- Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong
- Natural Resource and Environment Minister Chalermchai Srion
- Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong
- Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsupakitkosol
- Social Development and Human Security Minister Varawut Silpa-archa
Leading member withdrawal
Even though PM Paetongtarn confirmed that the list of names was stable, a sudden change occurred this afternoon.
Chada Thaiseth, a leading member of the Bhumjaithai Party, who was slated to be the future Deputy Interior Minister, announced his withdrawal from the Cabinet. Chada’s daughter, Sabida Thaiseth, will take over the deputy minister position in his stead.
Before the list was published, Chada was accused of lacking the qualifications for a Cabinet role, but he stepped forward to assert his qualifications and displayed frustration during an interview with the media.
Despite this, his name was later removed. In a phone interview with PPTV HD today, Chada confirmed that he had withdrawn his name. The reason for his withdrawal was not disclosed.Politics NewsThailand News