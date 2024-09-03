Thai PM Paetongtarn to submit new Cabinet list next week

Photo via Matichon

The Prime Minister of Thailand, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, plans to submit the names of her new Cabinet members for royal endorsement by next week. Unfortunately, future Deputy Minister Chada Thaiseth withdrew his name from the list this morning.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn arrived at Shinawatra Tower 3, her temporary office, at 9.40am today, September 3, and revealed to the media that the list of new Cabinet members was ready for submission. She also reassured the public by emphasising, “This Prime Minister has a very good team.”

When asked about the criteria for each ministerial position, the 37 year old PM stated that she considered what she wanted to see in each ministry and evaluated who was ready to work for the people. During her three years in the Pheu Thai Party, she observed who had potential.

PM Paetongtarn disclosed that she wanted to win the next General Election, just like her father, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, so that Pheu Thai Party members could occupy all positions. However, as there are other political members in the government, some positions were given to them.

The Thai prime minister insisted that the formation of the Cabinet went as planned, and the Secretary to the Prime Minister, Prommin Lertsuridej, would proceed with the submission of the names very soon.

According to a report on Channel 3, the Cabinet under Paetongtarn’s leadership will consist of 36 members, including:

Defence Minister and Deputy PM Phumtham Wechayachai

Deputy Defence Minister Nattapon Nakphanit

Interior Minister and Deputy PM Anutin Charnvirakul

Deputy Interior Minister Songsak Thongsri, Chada Thaiseth, and Theerarat Samrejvanich

Finance Minister and Deputy PM Pichai Chunhavachai

Deputy Finance Minister Phaopoom Rojanasakul and Ulapun Amornvivat

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan

Deputy Commerce Minister Napinthorn Srisappang and Suchat Chomklin

Transport Minister and Deputy PM Suriya Juangroongruangkit

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri and Suraphong Piyachote

Energy Minister and Deputy PM Pirapan Salirathavibhaga

Industry Minister Akanat Promphan

Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn

Education Minister Permpoon Chidchob

Deputy Education Minister Surasak Phancharoenworrakul

Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Minister Supamas Isarabhakdi

Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong

Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat

Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Akkara Prompao and Itthi Sirilatthayakorn

Public Health Ministry Somsak Thapsutin

Deputy Public Health Minister Dech-it Khaothong

Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Jiraporn Sindhuprai and Choosak Sirinin

Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa

Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong

Natural Resource and Environment Minister Chalermchai Srion

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong

Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsupakitkosol

Social Development and Human Security Minister Varawut Silpa-archa

Leading member withdrawal

Even though PM Paetongtarn confirmed that the list of names was stable, a sudden change occurred this afternoon.

Chada Thaiseth, a leading member of the Bhumjaithai Party, who was slated to be the future Deputy Interior Minister, announced his withdrawal from the Cabinet. Chada’s daughter, Sabida Thaiseth, will take over the deputy minister position in his stead.

Before the list was published, Chada was accused of lacking the qualifications for a Cabinet role, but he stepped forward to assert his qualifications and displayed frustration during an interview with the media.

Despite this, his name was later removed. In a phone interview with PPTV HD today, Chada confirmed that he had withdrawn his name. The reason for his withdrawal was not disclosed.