Cypriot man arrested for stalking and burglary in Nakhon Pathom

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

Immigration officers from the Immigration Bureau 1 apprehended a 36 year old Cypriot man for allegedly stalking and breaking into his ex-girlfriend‘s condominium in Nakhon Pathom province.

The suspect, identified as Nicholas, was detained at a hotel in the Rachathewi district in Bangkok yesterday. An arrest warrant for Nicholas had been issued by the Nakhon Pathom Provincial Court for burglary and property damage at night.

Reports indicated that Nicholas had been stalking his ex-girlfriend by repeatedly sneaking into her condominium and waiting for her in the lobby. Additionally, it was found that he had tampered with the electronic door of her condominium room.

Upon his arrest, Nicholas reportedly confessed to the charges and admitted to stalking his ex-girlfriend. He resisted the arrest briefly but was quickly subdued. During the search, immigration officers found a stamp from the Cyprus Consulate in Thailand in his possession, which they suspect might be counterfeit. The stamp was seized for further investigation.

Nicholas remains in custody as of today, reported Pattaya News.

In related news, residents in Pattaya are voicing their frustration and fear over a serial burglar targeting their rental rooms. Reporters received complaints from these residents on Wednesday, July 10, who claim that a burglar has consistently broken into their rooms, stealing various belongings. CCTV footage provided by the residents clearly captures the suspect in action.

In other news, a chilling murder took place when a soldier brutally killed his girlfriend, a former housekeeper at the Thai Parliament, using a samurai sword. Officers from Sam Sen Police Station arrived at 9.20am on Wednesday, July 10, to take custody of the 24 year old suspect in the murder of a 30 year old Thai woman, found dead with a 58-centimetre samurai sword plunged into her chest.

The suspect had been held at Dusit Police Station since the previous night and was escorted to the crime scene at an apartment in the Nakhon Chai Si Road area of Dusit district, Bangkok.