Nakhon Pathom: Body found with stab wounds under bridge

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A man’s body with multiple stab wounds was discovered beneath a bridge near a police station in Sam Phran District, Nakhon Pathom Province, prompting an urgent investigation by the police.

The body, found at 10am today, June 26, had nine stab wounds in the stomach and was identified as a male aged between 50 and 60.

Police officers from the Sam Phran Police Station were notified by locals about the grisly find under the bridge spanning the Tha Chin River. The bridge is located in front of Sam Phran Police Station, Moo 7, Sam Phran Subdistrict, Sam Phran District. Investigating officers, led by Kantheera Chanpana, arrived at the scene along with senior officers and forensic teams to examine the situation.

Deputy Provincial Police Chief Phongsakorn Uppapong, along with Uthai Sumalai, Deputy Inspector of Bang Len Police Station, and Pairoj Jaimeuang, Head of the Investigation Unit at Phutthamonthon Police Station, were among the officials who joined the investigation. They were accompanied by a forensic team from Region 7 and rescue volunteers from the Phranphithak Foundation.

The scene at the base of the bridge revealed a troubling sight. The dead man, who had no identification on him, was wearing a purple polo shirt and black trousers.

He also wore a face mask but had taken off his sandals, which were found next to him. Near the body were three plastic bags containing fine sand, each weighing approximately 1 kilogramme and a 10-inch kitchen knife was found by his left leg. The body was lying on its back with nine stab wounds evident in the stomach area.

Initial inquiries indicated that the man had been seen in the vicinity the previous evening. He was spotted walking in the rain near Gate 3 of a local military academy at around 7pm yesterday. Concerned locals had shouted for him to find shelter. Later, at about 10pm, he was seen near the river close to the eventual crime scene. By morning, he was found dead under the bridge.

One resident stated that he saw the deceased walking in the rain and called out for him to get out of the downpour.

Suspected murder

The police are treating the case as a murder and are working to piece together the events that led to the man’s death. Forensic teams have collected evidence from the scene, and the investigation is ongoing to identify the victim and find any leads on the possible perpetrator.

The man’s body has been sent to Sam Phran Hospital for an autopsy to determine the precise cause of death and gather any further evidence that may aid in the investigation. Police are also reviewing CCTV footage from the area in hopes of identifying any suspects or witnesses who might have seen something unusual.

“We are urging anyone with information to come forward. This is a serious crime, and we need to find out what happened to this man.”

As the investigation progresses, police urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity, reported KhaoSod.