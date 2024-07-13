Thai police intercept 90 tonnes of toluene destined for Myanmar

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

An enormous shipment of toluene, a solvent that can also serve as a precursor for narcotic drugs, was intercepted at Laem Chabang Port in Si Racha district, preventing its export to Myanmar.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin led a press conference at the port yesterday to provide an update on the drug suppression operation. Key officials in attendance included Assistant National Police Chief Police Lieutenant General Samran Nualma, and Pol. Lt. Gen. Panurat Lakboon, secretary-general of the Office of Narcotics Control Board (ONCB).

The prime minister emphasised the government’s commitment to the suppression of narcotics as a national priority. He commended various agencies, including the Royal Thai Police, ONCB, the Customs Department, the Department of Industrial Works, and the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, for their collaborative efforts in seizing 90 tonnes of toluene. The substance is classified as a Category 3 hazardous material under the Hazardous Substances Act 1992. Srettha has called for a thorough investigation into the case.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Panurat revealed that police and ONCB had received a tip-off regarding the smuggling of toluene in six shipping containers at Laem Chabang Port. Originating from Busan, South Korea, the chemical was intended for Yangon, Myanmar, via Mae Sot in Tak.

Police managed to confiscate the shipment before it could be transported by land.

Upon inspection, officers discovered that the importer had never previously imported this type of substance. Toluene is widely used in industries such as automotive paint, fabric dyeing, and rubber and plastic manufacturing. However, it can also be utilised as a precursor chemical for the production of illegal drugs.

Had the 90 tonnes of toluene been successfully smuggled for drug production, it could have been converted into 4.5 tonnes of crystal meth (Ice), 270 million methamphetamine pills, and 4.5 tonnes of cocaine.

Panurat stated that the toluene’s value was approximately 3.6 million baht, but the potential yield of illicit drugs could have been worth tens of billions of baht.

“Police will issue a summons for the bosses of the company that imported the substance.”

This operation aligns with the government’s policy to comprehensively dismantle the drug production cycle. Since last year, 859 tonnes of precursor chemicals have been confiscated.

The origins of these shipments include India, Australia, China, and South Korea, with destinations in Myanmar and Laos, reported Bangkok Post.