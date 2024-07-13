British tourist crashes into Iranian motorcyclist in Pattaya

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

A British tourist reportedly cut off an Iranian motorcyclist on a Pattaya road, leading to minor injuries for the latter.

The accident occurred on Thapphraya Road, opposite Rita Resort Residence yesterday. The collision involved a Honda Click125 motorcycle and a red Toyota Yaris sedan.

Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan rescuers arrived promptly to find an Iranian man, whose name was withheld, in visible pain on the median strip. He suffered a laceration on his right elbow, swelling on his right wrist, and abrasions on various parts of his body. His damaged motorbike lay nearby.

The red Toyota Yaris involved in the accident displayed damage to its right-side mirror and door. The British driver, who is also unnamed, stayed at the scene and cooperated with the police. He was uninjured.

According to the Iranian man, he was riding straight when the car, which had been parked in front of a 7-Eleven convenience store, suddenly made a right turn. The motorcyclist stated he could not brake in time and collided with the car, which caused him to be thrown over 5 metres onto the median strip. Fortunately, he did not hit his head.

“I was riding straight ahead when the car suddenly turned right. I couldn’t stop in time and crashed into it, landing on the median strip.”

Meanwhile, the British driver did not provide his perspective at the scene.

Rescuers transported the motorcyclist to a local hospital for treatment. The British driver was taken to Pattaya Police Station for legal proceedings, reported Pattaya News.

In related news, Pattaya City police were alerted to a significant road accident involving an alleged drunk British man and a local motorbike taxi driver in front of Wat Chai, Banglamung, in Chon Buri on April 4. The collision caused several injuries and triggered a quick response from Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation officers and other relevant agencies.