Chulalongkorn University boosts AI collaboration with Cambodia

Chulalongkorn University (CU) is seeking to enhance its academic collaboration with Cambodia, focusing on a future driven by artificial intelligence (AI).

A delegation led by university president Wilert Puriwat recently met with Cambodian Minister of Education, Youth and Sports, Hang Chuon Naron, in Phnom Penh. Minister Naron, a CU alumnus, was accompanied by 10 other CU alumni from Cambodia and expressed his appreciation for the university’s role in advancing Cambodian education.

Naron, who earned a PhD in Educational Administration from CU in 2018, noted that he applied his academic insights to a successful Cambodian school reform project. Prof Wilert emphasised that the visit aimed to strengthen ties between CU and Cambodia for future academic development, with a focus on integrating AI technology into education.

The academic cooperation is intended to benefit both non-degree and degree-seeking individuals, extending its reach beyond students to the wider public. The initiative aims to enhance the educational system through the use of AI technology. Prof Wilert mentioned that CU has partnered with Google Cloud to create an AI tool named Chula’s Generative AI Environment for Nurturing Intelligence and Education, also known as ChulaGenie, and plans to share this technology with Cambodia.

“We cannot deny that AI has become an important part of our daily lives. It’s important that people understand and know how to use AI in educational work and daily lives.”

Naron highlighted that the Institute of Technology of Cambodia (ITC) has begun integrating AI into its curriculum, including courses on cybersecurity and software engineering. AI is also utilised to assist teachers in Cambodia with creating lesson plans, presentations, and assessments.

“I’m grateful that Chulalongkorn has considered collaborating with Cambodia at higher education and school levels.”

The CU delegates also visited ITC to observe AI-related learning and exchange ideas with Director General Po Kimtho, a CU alumnus with a master’s degree in Electronics and Communications Engineering.

“CU has made our vision clear to be a global Thai university, delivering life-changing values, innovative wisdom mastery, and philanthropic spirit.”

Princess Nina Norodom, who holds a master’s degree in Communication Arts from CU, shared her positive experience at the university and maintains connections with her peers and professors. Prof Wilert also mentioned plans to establish a CU alumni association in Cambodia, reported Bangkok Post.