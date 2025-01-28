Chulalongkorn University boosts AI collaboration with Cambodia

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Tuesday, January 28, 2025
68 2 minutes read
Chulalongkorn University boosts AI collaboration with Cambodia
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Chulalongkorn University (CU) is seeking to enhance its academic collaboration with Cambodia, focusing on a future driven by artificial intelligence (AI).

A delegation led by university president Wilert Puriwat recently met with Cambodian Minister of Education, Youth and Sports, Hang Chuon Naron, in Phnom Penh. Minister Naron, a CU alumnus, was accompanied by 10 other CU alumni from Cambodia and expressed his appreciation for the university’s role in advancing Cambodian education.

Advertisements

Naron, who earned a PhD in Educational Administration from CU in 2018, noted that he applied his academic insights to a successful Cambodian school reform project. Prof Wilert emphasised that the visit aimed to strengthen ties between CU and Cambodia for future academic development, with a focus on integrating AI technology into education.

The academic cooperation is intended to benefit both non-degree and degree-seeking individuals, extending its reach beyond students to the wider public. The initiative aims to enhance the educational system through the use of AI technology. Prof Wilert mentioned that CU has partnered with Google Cloud to create an AI tool named Chula’s Generative AI Environment for Nurturing Intelligence and Education, also known as ChulaGenie, and plans to share this technology with Cambodia.

Related Articles

“We cannot deny that AI has become an important part of our daily lives. It’s important that people understand and know how to use AI in educational work and daily lives.”

Naron highlighted that the Institute of Technology of Cambodia (ITC) has begun integrating AI into its curriculum, including courses on cybersecurity and software engineering. AI is also utilised to assist teachers in Cambodia with creating lesson plans, presentations, and assessments.

“I’m grateful that Chulalongkorn has considered collaborating with Cambodia at higher education and school levels.”

Advertisements

The CU delegates also visited ITC to observe AI-related learning and exchange ideas with Director General Po Kimtho, a CU alumnus with a master’s degree in Electronics and Communications Engineering.

“CU has made our vision clear to be a global Thai university, delivering life-changing values, innovative wisdom mastery, and philanthropic spirit.”

Princess Nina Norodom, who holds a master’s degree in Communication Arts from CU, shared her positive experience at the university and maintains connections with her peers and professors. Prof Wilert also mentioned plans to establish a CU alumni association in Cambodia, reported Bangkok Post.

Latest Thailand News
Khon Kaen police arrest two men with millions of meth pills Crime News

Khon Kaen police arrest two men with millions of meth pills

41 minutes ago
Critics slam 140m baht quick fix for Bangkok haze crisis Bangkok News

Critics slam 140m baht quick fix for Bangkok haze crisis

46 minutes ago
British woman jailed after collecting debt from Thai millionaire Crime News

British woman jailed after collecting debt from Thai millionaire

48 minutes ago
Fatal shooting at Nan land reform office leaves two dead Crime News

Fatal shooting at Nan land reform office leaves two dead

51 minutes ago
Absent Thai doctors face penalties for endorsing clinics Crime News

Absent Thai doctors face penalties for endorsing clinics

1 hour ago
Tourist brawl in Phuket sparks debate on visa policy (video) Crime News

Tourist brawl in Phuket sparks debate on visa policy (video)

1 hour ago
Chulalongkorn University boosts AI collaboration with Cambodia Politics News

Chulalongkorn University boosts AI collaboration with Cambodia

1 hour ago
Step into the world of dinosaurs at Dinolab Bangkok 2025 Jurassic Domination Events

Step into the world of dinosaurs at Dinolab Bangkok 2025 Jurassic Domination

1 hour ago
Sukhothai faces hazardous PM2.5 levels for seven days Thailand News

Sukhothai faces hazardous PM2.5 levels for seven days

1 hour ago
Thai police crack down on Chinese money laundering in Chon Buri Crime News

Thai police crack down on Chinese money laundering in Chon Buri

2 hours ago
Khon Kaen fish dispute leads to fatal shooting Crime News

Khon Kaen fish dispute leads to fatal shooting

2 hours ago
School janitor in Kanchanaburi surrenders after assault accusations Crime News

School janitor in Kanchanaburi surrenders after assault accusations

2 hours ago
Rogue riders spark outrage as Phuket police face backlash Crime News

Rogue riders spark outrage as Phuket police face backlash

2 hours ago
Fifteen arrested in Nakhon Ratchasima for land burning amid forest fire Crime News

Fifteen arrested in Nakhon Ratchasima for land burning amid forest fire

2 hours ago
Thai hotel owner returns wedding ring lost 5 years ago to Norwegian guest South Thailand News

Thai hotel owner returns wedding ring lost 5 years ago to Norwegian guest

2 hours ago
New haze directives to combat deadly pollution in Thailand Bangkok News

New haze directives to combat deadly pollution in Thailand

2 hours ago
Thai singer arrested for promoting online gambling Crime News

Thai singer arrested for promoting online gambling

2 hours ago
Truck collision in Chachoengsao leaves driver severely injured Road deaths

Truck collision in Chachoengsao leaves driver severely injured

2 hours ago
Bangkok exercise equipment probe clears officials of corruption Bangkok News

Bangkok exercise equipment probe clears officials of corruption

2 hours ago
Cold weather and strong winds hit northern Thailand Thailand News

Cold weather and strong winds hit northern Thailand

3 hours ago
Foul play suspected in death of Thai intern in Japan Crime News

Foul play suspected in death of Thai intern in Japan

18 hours ago
Dutchman offers help for Thai cat injured by harpoon in Buriram Crime News

Dutchman offers help for Thai cat injured by harpoon in Buriram

19 hours ago
Thai Bolt driver fakes heroic tale for social media fame Crime News

Thai Bolt driver fakes heroic tale for social media fame

20 hours ago
2 suspects at large after assaulting Thai doctor outside Bangkok clinic Bangkok News

2 suspects at large after assaulting Thai doctor outside Bangkok clinic

21 hours ago
Bangkok governor urged to enforce demolition of illegal condo Bangkok News

Bangkok governor urged to enforce demolition of illegal condo

22 hours ago
Politics NewsTechnology NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Tuesday, January 28, 2025
68 2 minutes read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Critics slam 140m baht quick fix for Bangkok haze crisis

Critics slam 140m baht quick fix for Bangkok haze crisis

46 minutes ago
British woman jailed after collecting debt from Thai millionaire

British woman jailed after collecting debt from Thai millionaire

48 minutes ago
Fatal shooting at Nan land reform office leaves two dead

Fatal shooting at Nan land reform office leaves two dead

51 minutes ago
Absent Thai doctors face penalties for endorsing clinics

Absent Thai doctors face penalties for endorsing clinics

1 hour ago