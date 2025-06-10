Fowl play! Chicken clobbers Russian in Pattaya paedo claim brawl

A Thai man nicknamed “Chicken” has been nicked after a Russian tourist was battered and robbed in Pattaya, though the suspect claims he was provoked by a sickening act involving his toddler daughter.

Pattaya police arrested 40 year old Paisal “Chicken” Jetjaroen, who allegedly attacked and robbed 54 year old Russian holidaymaker Viachelave Gurov in the early hours of yesterday, June 9.

According to Gurov, he was struck on the head with a wooden object and had a ring and bag snatched before the attacker fled. He later filed a complaint with Lieutenant Colonel Phuttharak Sonkamhan at the Dongtan Curve Branch of Pattaya Police.

But in a dramatic twist, the suspect told cops he lashed out only after seeing Gurov allegedly molest his two year old daughter, who had been left on a tricycle nearby while he relieved himself in nearby woodland.

“I saw him touch her chest and try to touch her again, I lost it.”

He told police the Russian attacked him first, so he hit back with a piece of wood and admitted stealing the man’s bag and ring before fleeing the scene.

CCTV footage helped police trace Paisal to an abandoned building off Chaiyaphruek 2 Road, where he was hiding out with 38 year old Kitti “Wut” Khamduang. When officers swooped in at 11.06pm yesterday, they found 44 meth pills and two bags of ice (crystal meth) between them, 40 of the pills were stashed on Paisal, with four more on his mate.

Both suspects confessed to drug possession and confirmed their role in the assault, Pattaya News reported.

Paisal, a familiar face to local police, has six prior arrests on his rap sheet, four for drugs and two for theft.

Colonel Anek Sarathongyoo of Pattaya Police and Lieutenant Colonel Torlap Tinamat of the Tourist Police led the joint operation, with both men and the drugs now in custody at Pattaya City Police Station.

Police say they are still investigating the truth behind Paisal’s claims of provocation, especially given his criminal past and the fact he was allegedly under the influence of meth at the time.

Investigators are urging anyone with further information, or witnesses to the incident, to come forward as the case continues to unfold.