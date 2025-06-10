Track horror! Pattaya biker crash leaves pensioner fighting for leg

A pensioner is in critical condition after a motorcycle ploughed into a van at a railway crossing in Pattaya, just days after another smash rocked the resort town.

Chaos unfolded around 8pm, yesterday, June 9, behind Wat Tham Samakkee Alley, when a grey Honda PCX slammed into the side of a white Hyundai van crossing the tracks.

Four people were injured in the high-speed collision, with three walking away with scrapes and bruises but the fourth, 65 year old Ms Wanna Waiwong, suffered a gruesome leg injury. Her right leg was nearly severed, and she was rushed to Bangkok Pattaya Hospital after receiving emergency first aid at the roadside.

The van’s driver, 45 year old Chinese national Ms Jinpo Wang, told police she was following another vehicle over the tracks when the motorbike came hurtling out of nowhere and crashed into her driver’s side.

The front of the motorcycle was left smashed in, and Wang’s van had visible damage to the door.

Rescue teams from Sawang Boriboon were quickly on the scene, giving first aid and clearing the injured. Police have sealed off the crash site, are reviewing CCTV, and interviewing witnesses to piece together what happened, Pattaya News reported.

The incident comes just days after another shocking crash rocked the area.

On June 5, a bronze Toyota Altis overturned on Highway 36 near Highway 331 in Pattaya’s Pong subdistrict. Driver Thanamet Hirunpatcharannon, 41, and several male passengers walked away with only minor injuries after the car flipped upside down.

Emergency responders provided on-the-spot treatment, with no serious injuries reported, though it’s raised renewed concern over the growing spate of road accidents in the area.

Police are continuing investigations into both collisions, as safety campaigners call for better traffic control around Pattaya’s most dangerous junctions.