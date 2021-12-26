Thailand
COVID-19 SUNDAY UPDATE: 22 deaths, 2,532 infections
Today, the CCSA reported 2,532 new Covid-19 infections, down 234 since yesterday, and 22 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 8 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 2,181,097 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.
In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 3,771 recoveries, up 34 from yesterday. There are now 36,135 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, down 988 from yesterday, including 813 in the ICU and 206 on ventilators.
Of the new Covid-19 infections, 23 were found in correctional facilities, 37 were identified by community testing, and 2,412 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 962 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.
COVID-19 VACCINES
To celebrate Christmas, the Department of Disease Control reported no new vaccinations yesterday. The DDC recently revised the last 2 months of daily vaccination statistics to push the totals above 100 million. This week’s daily statistics are presented below.
While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be.
OTHER COVID-19 NEWS
- Risk of Covid-19 infection on flights increased due to Omicron
- Thailand celebrates its 100 millionth vaccine, focuses on boosters
- Form must be completed before exiting plane in Phuket now
- New Year’s events are not banned, Phetchabun to host 2
- NCDC recommends Pfizer for kids 5-11, 4th vaccine for some
COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS
Kalasin, the site of a worrisome outbreak of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, had the 8th most infections in the nation. 4 provinces had no new Covid-19 infections today: Amnat Charoen, Sakon Nakhon, Sing Buri, Uthai Thani, and Yasothon. The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:
|PROVINCE
|TODAY
|FROM YESTERDAY
|TOTAL
|1
|Bangkok
|414
|▼
|438,168
|3
|Chon Buri
|179
|▼
|111,866
|10
|Nakhon Si Thammarat
|144
|▼
|47,234
|2
|Samut Prakan
|79
|▼
|131,858
|30
|Prachuap Khiri Khan
|73
|▲
|19,809
|20
|Chiang Mai
|66
|•
|28,744
|21
|Surat Thani
|60
|▲
|28,374
|50
|Kalasin
|55
|▼
|10,227
|35
|Trang
|54
|▼
|17,655
|14
|Pathum Thani
|51
|▲
|40,868
Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:
|RANK
|CENTRAL PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|1
|Bangkok
|414
|▼
|438,168
|2
|Samut Prakan
|79
|▼
|131,858
|4
|Samut Sakhon
|20
|▼
|94,532
|7
|Nonthaburi
|42
|▲
|60,708
|14
|Pathum Thani
|51
|▲
|40,868
|16
|Nakhon Pathom
|16
|•
|35,302
|18
|Saraburi
|32
|▼
|33,340
|19
|Ayutthaya
|45
|▲
|32,789
|31
|Lopburi
|22
|▼
|18,707
|37
|Nakhon Sawan
|22
|▼
|17,459
|40
|Suphan Buri
|11
|▲
|14,905
|44
|Phetchabun
|31
|▼
|11,666
|46
|Ang Thong
|9
|▼
|11,242
|47
|Nakhon Nayok
|19
|▼
|11,197
|48
|Samut Songkhram
|6
|▲
|10,944
|52
|Phitsanulok
|17
|▼
|9,363
|55
|Kamphaeng Phet
|10
|▲
|8,396
|58
|Sukhothai
|4
|▲
|6,323
|61
|Phichit
|2
|▲
|5,428
|69
|Sing Buri
|0
|▼
|3,565
|70
|Uthai Thani
|0
|▼
|3,458
|74
|Chai Nat
|1
|▼
|2,914
|RANK
|EASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|3
|Chonburi
|179
|▼
|111,866
|11
|Rayong
|33
|▼
|45,974
|15
|Chachoengsao
|48
|▲
|35,661
|22
|Prachinburi
|35
|▼
|26,693
|27
|Chanthaburi
|19
|▲
|22,162
|38
|Sa Kaeo
|9
|▲
|17,239
|53
|Trat
|9
|▼
|9,292
|RANK
|NORTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|20
|Chiang Mai
|66
|•
|28,744
|59
|Chiang Rai
|10
|▼
|5,750
|64
|Lamphun
|17
|▲
|4,711
|65
|Uttaradit
|4
|▲
|4,617
|68
|Lampang
|28
|▲
|3,571
|71
|Mae Hong Son
|31
|▲
|3,330
|73
|Nan
|6
|▼
|2,928
|76
|Phayao
|7
|▲
|2,720
|78
|Phrae
|1
|▼
|2,069
|RANK
|NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|17
|Nakhon Ratchasima
|33
|▼
|33,357
|25
|Khon Kaen
|44
|▼
|23,956
|28
|Ubon Ratchathani
|18
|▲
|22,108
|29
|Udon Thani
|15
|▼
|20,818
|33
|Sisaket
|17
|▼
|18,040
|34
|Surin
|5
|▲
|17,777
|36
|Buriram
|10
|▲
|17,652
|41
|Roi Et
|44
|▲
|13,519
|45
|Maha Sarakham
|16
|▲
|11,333
|49
|Chaiyaphum
|1
|•
|10,651
|50
|Kalasin
|55
|▼
|10,227
|56
|Sakon Nakhon
|0
|▼
|8,003
|60
|Yasothon
|0
|▼
|5,604
|62
|Nakhon Phanom
|7
|▼
|5,154
|63
|Nong Bua Lamphu
|1
|▼
|4,714
|66
|Loei
|13
|▲
|4,585
|67
|Nong Khai
|2
|▼
|4,510
|72
|Amnat Charoen
|0
|▼
|3,106
|75
|Bueng Kan
|7
|▼
|2,854
|77
|Mukdahan
|4
|▲
|2,561
|RANK
|SOUTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|6
|Songkhla
|49
|▼
|65,208
|8
|Yala
|35
|▲
|48,454
|9
|Pattani
|33
|▼
|48,214
|10
|Nakhon Si Thammarat
|144
|▼
|47,234
|13
|Narathiwat
|16
|▲
|42,091
|21
|Surat Thani
|60
|▲
|28,374
|32
|Phuket
|27
|▼
|18,495
|35
|Trang
|54
|▼
|17,655
|39
|Chumphon
|49
|▲
|16,185
|42
|Phatthalung
|47
|▲
|13,358
|43
|Krabi
|41
|•
|11,936
|51
|Ranong
|7
|▲
|9,811
|54
|Satun
|28
|▼
|8,510
|57
|Phang Nga
|32
|▼
|7,633
|RANK
|WESTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|12
|Ratchaburi
|27
|▼
|42,139
|23
|Tak
|39
|▲
|25,357
|24
|Phetchaburi
|12
|▼
|24,420
|26
|Kanchanaburi
|29
|▲
|23,824
|30
|Prachuap Khiri Khan
|73
|▲
|19,809
|RANK
|PRISONS
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|5
|Prisons
|23
|▼
|86,932
SOURCE: CCSA
