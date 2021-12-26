Connect with us

Thailand

COVID-19 SUNDAY UPDATE: 22 deaths, 2,532 infections

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: 26 December Covid-19 Update (via The Thaiger)

Today, the CCSA reported 2,532 new Covid-19 infections, down 234 since yesterday, and 22 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 8 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 2,181,097 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.

 

26DEC Covid-19 Snapshot

26DEC Covid-19 Snapshot

 

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 3,771 recoveries, up 34 from yesterday. There are now 36,135 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, down 988 from yesterday, including 813 in the ICU and 206 on ventilators.

 

COVID-19 SUNDAY UPDATE: 22 deaths, 2,532 infections | News by Thaiger

 

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 23 were found in correctional facilities, 37 were identified by community testing, and 2,412 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 962 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

 

COVID-19 SUNDAY UPDATE: 22 deaths, 2,532 infections | News by Thaiger

 

COVID-19 VACCINES

To celebrate Christmas, the Department of Disease Control reported no new vaccinations yesterday. The DDC recently revised the last 2 months of daily vaccination statistics to push the totals above 100 million. This week’s daily statistics are presented below.

While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be.

 

COVID-19 SUNDAY UPDATE: 22 deaths, 2,532 infections | News by Thaiger

 

OTHER COVID-19 NEWS

COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS

26DEC Covid-19 Tourist

26DEC Covid-19 Tourist

 

Kalasin, the site of a worrisome outbreak of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, had the 8th most infections in the nation. 4 provinces had no new Covid-19 infections today: Amnat Charoen, Sakon Nakhon, Sing Buri, Uthai Thani, and Yasothon. The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL
1 Bangkok 414 438,168
3 Chon Buri 179 111,866
10 Nakhon Si Thammarat 144 47,234
2 Samut Prakan 79 131,858
30 Prachuap Khiri Khan 73 19,809
20 Chiang Mai 66 28,744
21 Surat Thani 60 28,374
50 Kalasin 55 10,227
35 Trang 54 17,655
14 Pathum Thani 51 40,868

 

Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:

RANK CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
1 Bangkok 414 438,168
2 Samut Prakan 79 131,858
4 Samut Sakhon 20 94,532
7 Nonthaburi 42 60,708
14 Pathum Thani 51 40,868
16 Nakhon Pathom 16 35,302
18 Saraburi 32 33,340
19 Ayutthaya 45 32,789
31 Lopburi 22 18,707
37 Nakhon Sawan 22 17,459
40 Suphan Buri 11 14,905
44 Phetchabun 31 11,666
46 Ang Thong 9 11,242
47 Nakhon Nayok 19 11,197
48 Samut Songkhram 6 10,944
52 Phitsanulok 17 9,363
55 Kamphaeng Phet 10 8,396
58 Sukhothai 4 6,323
61 Phichit 2 5,428
69 Sing Buri 0 3,565
70 Uthai Thani 0 3,458
74 Chai Nat 1 2,914
RANK EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
3 Chonburi 179 111,866
11 Rayong 33 45,974
15 Chachoengsao 48 35,661
22 Prachinburi 35 26,693
27 Chanthaburi 19 22,162
38 Sa Kaeo 9 17,239
53 Trat 9 9,292
RANK NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
20 Chiang Mai 66 28,744
59 Chiang Rai 10 5,750
64 Lamphun 17 4,711
65 Uttaradit 4 4,617
68 Lampang 28 3,571
71 Mae Hong Son 31 3,330
73 Nan 6 2,928
76 Phayao 7 2,720
78 Phrae 1 2,069
RANK NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
17 Nakhon Ratchasima 33 33,357
25 Khon Kaen 44 23,956
28 Ubon Ratchathani 18 22,108
29 Udon Thani 15 20,818
33 Sisaket 17 18,040
34 Surin 5 17,777
36 Buriram 10 17,652
41 Roi Et 44 13,519
45 Maha Sarakham 16 11,333
49 Chaiyaphum 1 10,651
50 Kalasin 55 10,227
56 Sakon Nakhon 0 8,003
60 Yasothon 0 5,604
62 Nakhon Phanom 7 5,154
63 Nong Bua Lamphu 1 4,714
66 Loei 13 4,585
67 Nong Khai 2 4,510
72 Amnat Charoen 0 3,106
75 Bueng Kan 7 2,854
77 Mukdahan 4 2,561
RANK SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
6 Songkhla 49 65,208
8 Yala 35 48,454
9 Pattani 33 48,214
10 Nakhon Si Thammarat 144 47,234
13 Narathiwat 16 42,091
21 Surat Thani 60 28,374
32 Phuket 27 18,495
35 Trang 54 17,655
39 Chumphon 49 16,185
42 Phatthalung 47 13,358
43 Krabi 41 11,936
51 Ranong 7 9,811
54 Satun 28 8,510
57 Phang Nga 32 7,633
RANK WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
12 Ratchaburi 27 42,139
23 Tak 39 25,357
24 Phetchaburi 12 24,420
26 Kanchanaburi 29 23,824
30 Prachuap Khiri Khan 73 19,809
RANK PRISONS TODAY TOTAL
5 Prisons 23 86,932

 

SOURCE: CCSA

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Graham
2021-12-26 15:28
And the number of approved tests was ???? TIT.
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand49 mins ago

COVID-19 SUNDAY UPDATE: 22 deaths, 2,532 infections
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Risk of Covid-19 infection on flights increased due to Omicron
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Thailand celebrates its 100 millionth vaccine, focuses on boosters
advertiseadvertise
Myanmar3 hours ago

Burmese military reportedly killed and burned at least 30 refugees
Entertainment4 hours ago

BTS Covid scare – RM, Jin and Suga test positive
Thailand6 hours ago

Thailand records December rush of tourists, but Omicron clouds brewing
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Transport18 hours ago

Credit card payment coming next year for Bangkok transport
Tourism22 hours ago

Form must be completed before exiting plane in Phuket now
Events23 hours ago

New Year’s events are not banned, Phetchabun to host 2
Thailand23 hours ago

Top 7 Christmas trees to check out in Bangkok
Coronavirus (Covid-19)23 hours ago

NCDC recommends Pfizer for kids 5-11, 4th vaccine for some
Myanmar1 day ago

Prayut promises aid to Burmese refugees amid border fighting
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

COVID-19 SATURDAY UPDATE: 30 deaths, 2,766 infections
Bangkok1 day ago

Bangkok 14th worst air quality globally, more PM2.5 next week
Thailand1 day ago

Thai vaccination now accepted in the EU Digital Covid Certificate
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending