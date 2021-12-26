COVID-19 SUNDAY UPDATE: 22 deaths, 2,532 infections

Today, the CCSA reported 2,532 new Covid-19 infections, down 234 since yesterday, and 22 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 8 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 2,181,097 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 3,771 recoveries, up 34 from yesterday. There are now 36,135 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, down 988 from yesterday, including 813 in the ICU and 206 on ventilators.

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 23 were found in correctional facilities, 37 were identified by community testing, and 2,412 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 962 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

COVID-19 VACCINES

To celebrate Christmas, the Department of Disease Control reported no new vaccinations yesterday. The DDC recently revised the last 2 months of daily vaccination statistics to push the totals above 100 million. This week’s daily statistics are presented below.

While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be.

COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS

Kalasin, the site of a worrisome outbreak of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, had the 8th most infections in the nation. 4 provinces had no new Covid-19 infections today: Amnat Charoen, Sakon Nakhon, Sing Buri, Uthai Thani, and Yasothon. The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL 1 Bangkok 414 ▼ 438,168 3 Chon Buri 179 ▼ 111,866 10 Nakhon Si Thammarat 144 ▼ 47,234 2 Samut Prakan 79 ▼ 131,858 30 Prachuap Khiri Khan 73 ▲ 19,809 20 Chiang Mai 66 • 28,744 21 Surat Thani 60 ▲ 28,374 50 Kalasin 55 ▼ 10,227 35 Trang 54 ▼ 17,655 14 Pathum Thani 51 ▲ 40,868

Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:

RANK CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 1 Bangkok 414 ▼ 438,168 2 Samut Prakan 79 ▼ 131,858 4 Samut Sakhon 20 ▼ 94,532 7 Nonthaburi 42 ▲ 60,708 14 Pathum Thani 51 ▲ 40,868 16 Nakhon Pathom 16 • 35,302 18 Saraburi 32 ▼ 33,340 19 Ayutthaya 45 ▲ 32,789 31 Lopburi 22 ▼ 18,707 37 Nakhon Sawan 22 ▼ 17,459 40 Suphan Buri 11 ▲ 14,905 44 Phetchabun 31 ▼ 11,666 46 Ang Thong 9 ▼ 11,242 47 Nakhon Nayok 19 ▼ 11,197 48 Samut Songkhram 6 ▲ 10,944 52 Phitsanulok 17 ▼ 9,363 55 Kamphaeng Phet 10 ▲ 8,396 58 Sukhothai 4 ▲ 6,323 61 Phichit 2 ▲ 5,428 69 Sing Buri 0 ▼ 3,565 70 Uthai Thani 0 ▼ 3,458 74 Chai Nat 1 ▼ 2,914 RANK EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 3 Chonburi 179 ▼ 111,866 11 Rayong 33 ▼ 45,974 15 Chachoengsao 48 ▲ 35,661 22 Prachinburi 35 ▼ 26,693 27 Chanthaburi 19 ▲ 22,162 38 Sa Kaeo 9 ▲ 17,239 53 Trat 9 ▼ 9,292 RANK NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 20 Chiang Mai 66 • 28,744 59 Chiang Rai 10 ▼ 5,750 64 Lamphun 17 ▲ 4,711 65 Uttaradit 4 ▲ 4,617 68 Lampang 28 ▲ 3,571 71 Mae Hong Son 31 ▲ 3,330 73 Nan 6 ▼ 2,928 76 Phayao 7 ▲ 2,720 78 Phrae 1 ▼ 2,069 RANK NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 17 Nakhon Ratchasima 33 ▼ 33,357 25 Khon Kaen 44 ▼ 23,956 28 Ubon Ratchathani 18 ▲ 22,108 29 Udon Thani 15 ▼ 20,818 33 Sisaket 17 ▼ 18,040 34 Surin 5 ▲ 17,777 36 Buriram 10 ▲ 17,652 41 Roi Et 44 ▲ 13,519 45 Maha Sarakham 16 ▲ 11,333 49 Chaiyaphum 1 • 10,651 50 Kalasin 55 ▼ 10,227 56 Sakon Nakhon 0 ▼ 8,003 60 Yasothon 0 ▼ 5,604 62 Nakhon Phanom 7 ▼ 5,154 63 Nong Bua Lamphu 1 ▼ 4,714 66 Loei 13 ▲ 4,585 67 Nong Khai 2 ▼ 4,510 72 Amnat Charoen 0 ▼ 3,106 75 Bueng Kan 7 ▼ 2,854 77 Mukdahan 4 ▲ 2,561 RANK SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 6 Songkhla 49 ▼ 65,208 8 Yala 35 ▲ 48,454 9 Pattani 33 ▼ 48,214 10 Nakhon Si Thammarat 144 ▼ 47,234 13 Narathiwat 16 ▲ 42,091 21 Surat Thani 60 ▲ 28,374 32 Phuket 27 ▼ 18,495 35 Trang 54 ▼ 17,655 39 Chumphon 49 ▲ 16,185 42 Phatthalung 47 ▲ 13,358 43 Krabi 41 • 11,936 51 Ranong 7 ▲ 9,811 54 Satun 28 ▼ 8,510 57 Phang Nga 32 ▼ 7,633 RANK WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 12 Ratchaburi 27 ▼ 42,139 23 Tak 39 ▲ 25,357 24 Phetchaburi 12 ▼ 24,420 26 Kanchanaburi 29 ▲ 23,824 30 Prachuap Khiri Khan 73 ▲ 19,809 RANK PRISONS TODAY TOTAL 5 Prisons 23 ▼ 86,932

SOURCE: CCSA

