New Year’s events are not banned, Phetchabun to host 2

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: New Year's Eve celebrations are allowed and Phetchabun will hold 2 events, like this event last year. (via Sunthorn Kongvarakhom)

Authorities have cancelled state-sponsored New Year’s Eve parties – though the Tourism Authority of Thailand vowed to forge ahead with theirs – but a government spokesperson assures that the private sector is still allowed to host New Year’s countdown celebrations as long as Covid-19 safety regulations are strictly followed.

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang cancelled only 2 events that were state-sponsored – a New Year’s Eve festival on Lat Ya Road and a traditional New Year transitional prayer gathering to be held at City Hall. He reported the cancellations to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha as he is the director of the CCSA that is calling the shots on New Year’s celebrations in the age of Covid-19.

The government spokesperson reassured that, despite rumours circulating that the Thai government has put a stop to all New Year’s Eve events, privately organised events that have already received permission to operate will still be allowed to carry on, though Covid-19 safety measures and procedures must be beefed up and strictly adhered to.

The current restrictions allow well-ventilated venues and restaurants to host events and serve alcohol until 1 am, just after the countdown. Larger events will over 1,000 guests must check that all attendees are fully vaccinated or take an antigen test kit.

Meanwhile, Phetchabun province has decided to allow their planned New Year’s Eve countdown events to go ahead as the government forecasts a large number of tourists travelling to the province to celebrate the holiday. 2 events are planned – Music in the Garden & Countdown 2022, a 5-day festival run by the Muang municipality, and Khao Kho Countdown 2022 run by the provincial administration organisation.

The Provincial Communicable Disease Committee said all businesses, hotels, and restaurants must follow strict Covid-19 protocol including staff and guests being fully vaccinated and facilities being constantly cleaned and sterilised. They also decided on 4 safety measures to try to prevent the spread of Covid-19 during the event:

  1. Alway maintaining social distancing
  2. Wearing a face mask
  3. Washing hands frequently with sanitiser
  4. Testing and using the Thai Chana app for contact tracing

SOURCE: MCOT and Bangkok Post

 

 

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

