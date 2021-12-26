POLL: No good leader for PM, most support no political party

37% of people support no political party and believe there is no suitable leader for the role of prime minister, according to a new poll by the National Institute of Development Administration. The NIDA poll showed that current PM Prayut Chan-o-cha led the pack of potential candidates, but only 16% of people supported him as their choice for the next prime minister.

2,504 people were surveyed by telephone between December 15 and December 21 for the NIDA poll, with those interviewed representing a variety of people of all ages from 18 up, all backgrounds, occupations, and levels of education spread throughout all regions of Thailand.

The survey found opinion was very divided over who should be the next leader and what political party people favoured; 37% said they did not prefer any political party. About 21% of respondents picked candidates they thought would usher in a new generation of politics for Thailand, while about 24% leaned on experience and expertise. Other key factors mentioned were honesty, straightforwardness, leadership skills and vision.