Politics
POLL: No good leader for PM, most support no political party
37% of people support no political party and believe there is no suitable leader for the role of prime minister, according to a new poll by the National Institute of Development Administration. The NIDA poll showed that current PM Prayut Chan-o-cha led the pack of potential candidates, but only 16% of people supported him as their choice for the next prime minister.
2,504 people were surveyed by telephone between December 15 and December 21 for the NIDA poll, with those interviewed representing a variety of people of all ages from 18 up, all backgrounds, occupations, and levels of education spread throughout all regions of Thailand.
The survey found opinion was very divided over who should be the next leader and what political party people favoured; 37% said they did not prefer any political party. About 21% of respondents picked candidates they thought would usher in a new generation of politics for Thailand, while about 24% leaned on experience and expertise. Other key factors mentioned were honesty, straightforwardness, leadership skills and vision.
- 36.54% said no one was suitable for the post
- 16.39% – PM Prayut: decisive with good administrative skills and effective policies to help the people.
- 10.74% – Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the Move Forward Party: from a new generation with good ideas for the country’s development.
- 10.55% – Paetongtarn Shinawatra of the Pheu Thai Party: a person of a new generation should be given the opportunity to take over the country’s administration.
- 5.51% – Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, leader of the Thai Sang Thai Party: experienced in the country’s administration.
- 4.83% – Pol Gen Sereepisuth Temeeyaves, leader of the Seri Ruam Thai Party: straightforward and hard-hitting.
- 2.36% – Korn Chatikavanij, leader of the Kla Party: vision and economic expertise.
- 2.24% – Cholnan Srikaew, leader of the Pheu Thai Party: capable with strong leadership skills.
- 1.84% – Jurin Laksanawisit, leader of the Democrat Party: honest and straightforward.
- 4.35% – no answer
- 4.11% – other potential candidates including:
- Anutin Charnvirakul (Bhumjaithai Party)
- Kanchana Silpa-archa (Chartthaipattana Party)
- Mingkwan Saengsuwan (New Economics Party)
- Chadchart Sittipunt
- Gen Prawit Wongsuwon (Palang Pracharath Party)
- Warong Dechgitvigrom (Thai Pakdi Party)
- Wan Muhamad Nor Matha (Prachachart Party)
- Abhisit Vejjajiva
- Narongsak Osotthanakorn
- Tewan Liptapanlop (Chart Pattana)
- Suchatvee Suwansawat, Chuan Leekpai
- Arthit Ourairat
Which political party do you prefer now?
- 37.14% none
- 23.52% Pheu Thai Party
- 13.18% Move Forward Party
- 8.99% Palang Pracharath Party
- 7.15% Democrat Party
- 2.43% Seri Ruam Thai Party
- 1.60% Thai Sang Thai Party
- 1.32% Bhumjaithai Party
- 1.08% Kla Party
- 1.56% no answer or not interested
- 2.03% other parties including:
- Chartthaipattana
- Thai Pakdi
- New Economics
- Chat Pattana
- Prachachart
- Pheu Chart
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
