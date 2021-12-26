Connect with us

Politics

POLL: No good leader for PM, most support no political party

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

FILE PHOTO: PM Prayut, pictured, has only 16% support in a new poll.

37% of people support no political party and believe there is no suitable leader for the role of prime minister, according to a new poll by the National Institute of Development Administration. The NIDA poll showed that current PM Prayut Chan-o-cha led the pack of potential candidates, but only 16% of people supported him as their choice for the next prime minister.

2,504 people were surveyed by telephone between December 15 and December 21 for the NIDA poll, with those interviewed representing a variety of people of all ages from 18 up, all backgrounds, occupations, and levels of education spread throughout all regions of Thailand.

The survey found opinion was very divided over who should be the next leader and what political party people favoured; 37% said they did not prefer any political party. About 21% of respondents picked candidates they thought would usher in a new generation of politics for Thailand, while about 24% leaned on experience and expertise. Other key factors mentioned were honesty, straightforwardness, leadership skills and vision.

If the election were today, who would you vote for as Prime Minister?
  • 36.54% said no one was suitable for the post
  • 16.39% – PM Prayut: decisive with good administrative skills and effective policies to help the people.
  • 10.74% – Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the Move Forward Party: from a new generation with good ideas for the country’s development.
  • 10.55% – Paetongtarn Shinawatra of the Pheu Thai Party: a person of a new generation should be given the opportunity to take over the country’s administration.
  • 5.51% – Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, leader of the Thai Sang Thai Party: experienced in the country’s administration.
  • 4.83% – Pol Gen Sereepisuth Temeeyaves, leader of the Seri Ruam Thai Party: straightforward and hard-hitting.
  • 2.36% – Korn Chatikavanij, leader of the Kla Party: vision and economic expertise.
  • 2.24% – Cholnan Srikaew, leader of the Pheu Thai Party: capable with strong leadership skills.
  • 1.84% – Jurin Laksanawisit, leader of the Democrat Party: honest and straightforward.
  • 4.35% – no answer
  • 4.11% – other potential candidates including:
    • Anutin Charnvirakul (Bhumjaithai Party)
    • Kanchana Silpa-archa (Chartthaipattana Party)
    • Mingkwan Saengsuwan (New Economics Party)
    • Chadchart Sittipunt
    • Gen Prawit Wongsuwon (Palang Pracharath Party)
    • Warong Dechgitvigrom (Thai Pakdi Party)
    • Wan Muhamad Nor Matha (Prachachart Party)
    • Abhisit Vejjajiva
    • Narongsak Osotthanakorn
    • Tewan Liptapanlop (Chart Pattana)
    • Suchatvee Suwansawat, Chuan Leekpai
    • Arthit Ourairat

POLL: No good leader for PM, most support no political party | News by Thaiger

Which political party do you prefer now?

  • 37.14% none
  • 23.52% Pheu Thai Party
  • 13.18% Move Forward Party
  • 8.99% Palang Pracharath Party
  • 7.15% Democrat Party
  • 2.43% Seri Ruam Thai Party
  • 1.60% Thai Sang Thai Party
  • 1.32% Bhumjaithai Party
  • 1.08% Kla Party
  • 1.56% no answer or not interested
  • 2.03% other parties including:
    • Chartthaipattana
    • Thai Pakdi
    • New Economics
    • Chat Pattana
    • Prachachart
    • Pheu Chart

 

POLL: No good leader for PM, most support no political party | News by Thaiger

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
whitesnake
2021-12-26 20:48
Praytwat... sadly, wah, wah, wah, wahhhhhhhhhhhh!! Change your name to "Billy no mates!" Ohhh, how I wish you would read this stuff and the comments and opinions about you! Would it make a difference???... probably not! But, you could salvage…
image
Rain
2021-12-26 20:55
2 minutes ago, whitesnake said: Praytwat... sadly, wah, wah, wah, wahhhhhhhhhhhh!! Change your name to "Billy no mates!" Ohhh, how I wish you would read this stuff and the comments and opinions about you! Would it make a difference???... probably…
image
whitesnake
2021-12-26 21:16
18 minutes ago, Rain said: Unfortunately, the loyal General is been made to look a scapegoat, as many of his predecessors have experienced. The real crux still looms. And here's me thinking it was constitutional.. not absolute! Silly me!!
image
AdvocatusDiaboli
2021-12-26 21:18
1 minute ago, whitesnake said: Silly me!! With an attitude like that, you maybe just front runner now for Prime Minister.
image
whitesnake
2021-12-26 21:53
32 minutes ago, AdvocatusDiaboli said: With an attitude like that, you maybe just front runner now for Prime Minister. Nooooooooooooooooooo! That hot seat is the ambition of the World's "Most Stupid Man!" And, yeeessssss.... we all know who that is...…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand1 hour ago

OIC gives give New Year’s gift: 100,000 baht insurance for 10 baht
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

64 Omicron infections in Kalasin yesterday, rapid spread predicted
Events5 hours ago

Thailand – the 17th anniversary of the Indian Ocean Tsunami
advertiseadvertise
Politics5 hours ago

POLL: No good leader for PM, most support no political party
Thailand7 hours ago

COVID-19 SUNDAY UPDATE: 22 deaths, 2,532 infections
Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago

Risk of Covid-19 infection on flights increased due to Omicron
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)9 hours ago

Thailand celebrates its 100 millionth vaccine, focuses on boosters
Myanmar10 hours ago

Burmese military reportedly killed and burned at least 30 refugees
Entertainment11 hours ago

BTS Covid scare – RM, Jin and Suga test positive
Thailand13 hours ago

Thailand records December rush of tourists, but Omicron clouds brewing
Transport1 day ago

Credit card payment coming next year for Bangkok transport
Tourism1 day ago

Form must be completed before exiting plane in Phuket now
Events1 day ago

New Year’s events are not banned, Phetchabun to host 2
Thailand1 day ago

Top 7 Christmas trees to check out in Bangkok
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

NCDC recommends Pfizer for kids 5-11, 4th vaccine for some
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending