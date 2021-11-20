Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

3 Cathay Pacific pilots broke Covid-19 rules, got fired and infected

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

FILE PHOTO: 3 pilots broke Covid-19 rules and got infected with the virus and lost their jobs.
image
image

After what Cathay Pacific described as a serious breach of pandemic regulations, 3 cargo pilots were fired after becoming infected with Covid-19 and putting many others at risk. An internal investigation found the pilots for Hong Kong’s flagship airline broke Covid-19 safety rules while abroad in Frankfurt, Germany. The airline is known for being very proactive about Covid-19 safety and may have been the first to fire staff for refusing to be vaccinated.

Cathay released a statement regarding the firings on Thursday but did not specify the exact details of what the serious breach was, though insiders suspect they left their hotel rooms against policy that expected they stay in isolation during a layover, and further that and lied about it, apparently contracting Covid-19 due to their gaffe.

“After investigation into these cases, regrettably, the findings indicate a serious breach of requirements during crew overseas layovers. The individuals concerned are no longer employed by Cathay Pacific.”

2 of the 3 pilots were diagnosed as having Covid-19 on November 10. During questioning by health authorities doing an epidemiological investigation, the 29 and 57 year old pilots told investigators that they had not participated in any kind of gathering, nor had they left their rooms at all during a stopover in Germany.

Knowingly providing false or misleading information about their medical history, who they had contact with, or where they went is punishable under the Prevention and Control of Disease Ordinance and carries a punishment of HK $10,000 – about 42,000 baht – and up to 6 months in prison.

The impact of their indiscretion was widespread. More than 150 Cathay Pacific staff had to be quarantined after the risk of transmission of their Covid-19 infections. A lot of other close contacts were also sent to Penny’s Bay to stay in a government isolation facility.

The effects rippled further though, outside of Cathay, as one of the pilot’s wives is a teacher at Discovery Bay International school, where their 2 sons also attend. Over 120 students who risked exposure also had to be put into quarantine. 70 more friends of the pilots were also placed into isolation programmes. Cathay apologised for the mess their pilots created.

“We acknowledge the impact these incidents have had on all of our people, their families and the community, especially those who are now being quarantined at a government facility.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
HolyCowCm
2021-11-20 11:59
Is this Cathay or the CCP?
image
Shade_Wilder
2021-11-20 12:07
This is the first of what I am 100% certain will be a slew of up-coming similar stories; I doubt that many companies are going to put up with the medical cost of having unvaccinated staff much longer. Simply put,…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)31 mins ago

3 Cathay Pacific pilots broke Covid-19 rules, got fired and infected
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Austria to enter lockdown Monday, Germany may follow
Tourism3 hours ago

TAT: 400,000 tourist in 2021, 18 million in 2022 worth 1 trillion
Sponsored1 day ago

CBRE recommends top 5 luxury condominiums in Phuket with fantastic locations

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Tourism3 hours ago

TAT touts another rosy outlook for 2022 arrivals into Thailand – VIDEOS
Education16 hours ago

How China’s private tutoring regulations are affecting online teachers
Thailand17 hours ago

PM Prayut holds unscheduled meeting with US CIA head
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime17 hours ago

Police “Joe Ferrari” torture case in court today, main charges denied
Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 hours ago

McDonald’s Covid-19 alert: Pattaya area residents cautioned
Drugs18 hours ago

Narcotics police detail November busts & shootout case
Thailand18 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Aid for Myanmar, Thais rescued from forced labor, prison break | Nov 19
News19 hours ago

Sea gypsies hope better livelihood ahead upcoming local elections
Chon Buri19 hours ago

Truck veers off road and smashes through Chon Buri grocery store
Coronavirus (Covid-19)19 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 6,855 new cases; provincial totals
Crime19 hours ago

Pattaya mayor calls for more security on Bali Hai pier
Thailand20 hours ago

Government to expedite the revision of the civil partnership bill for same-sex couples
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism9 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending