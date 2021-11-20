Bangkok
Wat Arsasongkhram used flood waters to celebrate Loy Krathong
For Wat Arsasongkhram in Samut Prakan, flooding seemed like the appropriate way to celebrate Loy Krathong, the festival offering worship to the water goddess Ganga. For a holiday that sees millions of Thai people floating krathong boats in bodies of water across Thailand, the temple took advantage of recent flooding to offer a unique venue for the boats to float.
The Chao Phraya River had overflowed, flooding the Phra Pradaeng districts and others along the river about a week ago, and buildings have been struggling to dry out ever since. But with the Wat partially submerged, Phra Pradit Apayo came up with an ingenious idea to hold off on clearing out all the floodwaters until after the Loy Krathong festival.
Instead of draining out the whole temple, the areas around the main chapel was left with about 40 centimetres of still water. Wat Arsasongkhram’s Facebook page then posted an invitation for the first-ever Loy Krathong event held around the main ordination hall of the temple.
The plan was a success and last night people gathered at the temple for a very special and unique location to send off their krathong boats never before experienced. The monk who came up with the idea said that with Covid-19 and the recent flooding, hosting a Loy Krathong event at the Wat was a chance for people to relax and ease their stress for the holiday.
The peaceful event and location allowed locals to see their boats float in circles around the chapel itself, and the celebrants could walk over to the main hall to receive good luck by paying respects to the Buddha statue inside. Many took advantage of the one-of-a-kind way to worship and celebrate on the special holiday.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
