Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Austria to enter lockdown Monday, Germany may follow
As Europe is increasingly engulfed in another wave of Covid-19 infections, Austria announced it will go into a full lockdown on Monday, and Germany in a national emergency is considering following with a lockdown of its own. The announcement makes Austria the first country in Western Europe to go back into a lockdown in the face of a worsening Covid-19 situation.
Austria has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Western Europe with about two-thirds vaccinated, while infection rates are some of the highest at 991 per 100,000 people. They will require all citizens to be vaccinated by February, despite far-right factions protesting against vaccines and Covid-19 restrictions.
Germany’s fourth wave of Covid-19 has created a national emergency, with the Health Minister saying that vaccination isn’t enough and more social contact reduction is needed. As Europe’s largest economy, the financial markets have waivered on the news with stocks, government bond yields, oil prices and the euro all suffering. The minister said they aren’t ruling out a full lockdown.
While Austria is the first to go into full lockdown, the Netherlands recently made waves with a partial lockdown. The Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Germany all have restrictions for unvaccinated people there as well. Today, Hungary will begin requiring masks in most places indoors and require booster shots for all healthcare workers as they hit record highs of over 11,000 Covid-19 infections yesterday.
The economic impact hasn’t been nearly as bad as last year’s lockdowns so far, but if Germany goes to full lockdown, it could spell a financial disaster for the recovering economy. Germany is taking swift and decisive actions to try to curb the Covid-19 spread and avoid the catastrophe.
The country plans on enacting limitations where hospitals are nearly full, with many public activities allowed only for fully vaccinated people or for those already recovered from Covid-19. The eastern state of Saxony has the lowest vaccination rates and most severe Covid-19 conditions, with infections 14 times higher over the past month. The region is home to far-right anti-vaxxers who, like the far-right in Austria, refuse vaccines but also fight against lockdowns, and as a result, officials may close sports stadiums, theatres, and concert venues.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
3 Cathay Pacific pilots broke Covid-19 rules, got fired and infected
Austria to enter lockdown Monday, Germany may follow
TAT: 400,000 tourist in 2021, 18 million in 2022 worth 1 trillion
CBRE recommends top 5 luxury condominiums in Phuket with fantastic locations
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
TAT touts another rosy outlook for 2022 arrivals into Thailand – VIDEOS
How China’s private tutoring regulations are affecting online teachers
PM Prayut holds unscheduled meeting with US CIA head
Police “Joe Ferrari” torture case in court today, main charges denied
McDonald’s Covid-19 alert: Pattaya area residents cautioned
Narcotics police detail November busts & shootout case
Thailand News Today | Aid for Myanmar, Thais rescued from forced labor, prison break | Nov 19
Sea gypsies hope better livelihood ahead upcoming local elections
Truck veers off road and smashes through Chon Buri grocery store
Friday Covid Update: 6,855 new cases; provincial totals
Pattaya mayor calls for more security on Bali Hai pier
Government to expedite the revision of the civil partnership bill for same-sex couples
Phuket to get 3 new tourist attractions
Thai PM warns bars, nightlife not to open, defends ongoing closure order
Bars are closed in Bangkok… but not on Khao San Road
Protesters march to German embassy, present statement against monarchy
Will Thailand’s nightlife survive another 2 months of closure?
Phuket post-Sandbox arrivals double, surge in domestic tourism
Health Ministry warns people to get vaccinated or face possible restrictions
Thailand’s Maya Bay set to reopen in January
Pattaya sees big tourism growth, but mostly domestic
Swiss man arrested on Koh Chang after going on the rampage while high on drugs
Alcohol restrictions to be eased further in Bangkok from tomorrow
Emirates A380 to return to Bangkok Suvarnabhumi to meet increased demand
Tourism in Thailand is slowly returning, still a long road ahead
Why wasn’t the Thai deputy PM allowed into Switzerland?
Phuket’s Bangla Road inspected by national and local health officials
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai PM warns bars, nightlife not to open, defends ongoing closure order
- Bangkok2 days ago
Emirates A380 to return to Bangkok Suvarnabhumi to meet increased demand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Phuket’s Bangla Road inspected by national and local health officials
- Cambodia3 days ago
Thai women, casino workers rescued from Cambodia after being held for ransom
- Southeast Asia4 days ago
Vietnam gives green light to foreign tourists, limited destinations
- Press Room3 days ago
Stunning new senior school opens at Shrewsbury, riverside – Thailand’s leading international school
- Bangkok2 days ago
Scoot announces new service between Singapore and London Gatwick via Bangkok
- Phuket2 days ago
Pangolin wanders out of jungle and is captured in Kamala, Phuket
Recent comments: