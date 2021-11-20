Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Austria to enter lockdown Monday, Germany may follow

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Austria enters lockdown on Monday and Germany is tightening restrictions. (via The Economic Times)
image
image

As Europe is increasingly engulfed in another wave of Covid-19 infections, Austria announced it will go into a full lockdown on Monday, and Germany in a national emergency is considering following with a lockdown of its own. The announcement makes Austria the first country in Western Europe to go back into a lockdown in the face of a worsening Covid-19 situation.

Austria has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Western Europe with about two-thirds vaccinated, while infection rates are some of the highest at 991 per 100,000 people. They will require all citizens to be vaccinated by February, despite far-right factions protesting against vaccines and Covid-19 restrictions.

Germany’s fourth wave of Covid-19 has created a national emergency, with the Health Minister saying that vaccination isn’t enough and more social contact reduction is needed. As Europe’s largest economy, the financial markets have waivered on the news with stocks, government bond yields, oil prices and the euro all suffering. The minister said they aren’t ruling out a full lockdown.

While Austria is the first to go into full lockdown, the Netherlands recently made waves with a partial lockdown. The Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Germany all have restrictions for unvaccinated people there as well. Today, Hungary will begin requiring masks in most places indoors and require booster shots for all healthcare workers as they hit record highs of over 11,000 Covid-19 infections yesterday.

The economic impact hasn’t been nearly as bad as last year’s lockdowns so far, but if Germany goes to full lockdown, it could spell a financial disaster for the recovering economy. Germany is taking swift and decisive actions to try to curb the Covid-19 spread and avoid the catastrophe.

The country plans on enacting limitations where hospitals are nearly full, with many public activities allowed only for fully vaccinated people or for those already recovered from Covid-19. The eastern state of Saxony has the lowest vaccination rates and most severe Covid-19 conditions, with infections 14 times higher over the past month. The region is home to far-right anti-vaxxers who, like the far-right in Austria, refuse vaccines but also fight against lockdowns, and as a result, officials may close sports stadiums, theatres, and concert venues.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
ThaiEyes
2021-11-20 11:59
If new lockdowns can happen elsewhere, they can happen again in Thailand. I have a planned trip to the US in March. I’ll have to follow this closely and get changeable/refundable tickets
image
HolyCowCm
2021-11-20 12:08
And Austria and Germany is a precursor to the virus rearing its ugly multi evolving head. Getting cold in those parts of the world there so gonna get worse. And speaking of worse..... No doubt as CM starts to come…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)31 mins ago

3 Cathay Pacific pilots broke Covid-19 rules, got fired and infected
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Austria to enter lockdown Monday, Germany may follow
Tourism3 hours ago

TAT: 400,000 tourist in 2021, 18 million in 2022 worth 1 trillion
Sponsored1 day ago

CBRE recommends top 5 luxury condominiums in Phuket with fantastic locations

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Tourism3 hours ago

TAT touts another rosy outlook for 2022 arrivals into Thailand – VIDEOS
Education16 hours ago

How China’s private tutoring regulations are affecting online teachers
Thailand17 hours ago

PM Prayut holds unscheduled meeting with US CIA head
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime17 hours ago

Police “Joe Ferrari” torture case in court today, main charges denied
Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 hours ago

McDonald’s Covid-19 alert: Pattaya area residents cautioned
Drugs18 hours ago

Narcotics police detail November busts & shootout case
Thailand18 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Aid for Myanmar, Thais rescued from forced labor, prison break | Nov 19
News19 hours ago

Sea gypsies hope better livelihood ahead upcoming local elections
Chon Buri19 hours ago

Truck veers off road and smashes through Chon Buri grocery store
Coronavirus (Covid-19)19 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 6,855 new cases; provincial totals
Crime19 hours ago

Pattaya mayor calls for more security on Bali Hai pier
Thailand20 hours ago

Government to expedite the revision of the civil partnership bill for same-sex couples
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism9 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending