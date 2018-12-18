Civil groups urge political parties to strengthen national welfare net | The Thaiger

Just last week a report was released claiming that Thailand is the most ‘un-equal’ country in the world, in the same company as Turkey, Russia and India. The Government swiftly dissed the report, deeming it as ‘unreliable’.

Now the We Fair Network of 13 peak organisations has presented its proposals for reform of the country’s welfare system in seven parts to key political parties at a forum yesterday

They claim that national budgeting and the welfare system need serious reform if Thailand is to solve its grave problems of social inequality.

The group says improving the welfare system, making changes to tax collection and improving budget management were essential to solving the problem of wealth disparity and social inequality.

The Credit Suisse report named Thailand the most unequal country in the world, with 1 per cent of the population owning 66.9 per cent of the wealth.

The We Fair Network said progressive policies to create an efficient universal welfare system were necessary for combating the problem of gross social inequality. It also cautioned that the government’s approach to reducing poverty and social inequality by targeting social welfare at the poor only was misguided.

Decharut Sukkumnoed, an economics professor at Kasetsart University, said at the root of social disparity in Thailand was insufficient and poor-quality welfare as well unequal access to state welfare among citizens.

“Many poor people are unable to pursue their goals and improve their livelihoods because they do not get enough assistance from authorities to get good education, which is an important foundation in life,” Decharut said.

“Meanwhile, many middle-class people are also facing financial problems as they have to rely on expensive education and healthcare services from the private sector, because the quality of state welfare is poor.”