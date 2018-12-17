Keep up with Thaiger Daily News. Sign up below.

Thailand

Neighborhood quarrel suspected in brutal killing of family

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 min ago

on

by Somjit Rungjamrassamee

Police are searching for three Burmese suspects in a brutal murder of four people, including a four year old boy and a four month old baby.

The four family members, all from Myanmar, are believed to have been killed while they were sleeping on Saturday night.

The gruesome killing took place in the border province of Tak on the Myanmar border in west Thailand.

Mae Sot Police Station learned of the murders at about 8.30am Sunday and found the bloodied bodies of Ador and Makhinla, both 45 years old, inside their home. In Makhinla’s arms was the body of a four month old boy.

The body of the couple’s son, four year old Poday, was found floating in a pond nearby. Police suspect that killers might have attacked the boy and thrown his body there.

Police also found weapons at the scene – wooden bars with sharp nails.

The only family member who survived the brutal attack was 19 year old Fah who had spent the night at a relative’s place. Fah suspects a neighbour and his friends might have attacked her family after a quarrel erupted over noise.

“Suan and two other men were drinking near my house and they were being noisy. So, my dad asked them to quieten down as he was trying to get the baby to sleep,” Fah said.

She added that Suan and his fellow drinkers went silent for a while, but after drinking some more, they went into her house and tried to pick a fight. Though the two sides got into a big quarrel, nothing happened until the family turned in for the night.

“I think they might have broken into my house when my parents and brothers were already asleep,” she said.

Police went to Suan’s home, but he was nowhere to be found. Police have formed teams to hunt down the three suspects.

STORY: The Nation



The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand

Driver killed and eight injured in passenger van crash

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

19 mins ago

on

December 17, 2018

By

PHOTOS: js100.com

Eight South Korean tourists have been injured in a fatal passenger van accident in Chachoengsao today.

In this case it’s alleged that the speeding van they were travelling in hit the rear of a pickup truck whilst it was making a U-turn. It also hit a motorcycle, before colliding with a concrete barrier at noon today.

The driver of the van, 56 year old Sangworn Chancharoen, was killed in the accident which occurred at the No 48 kilometer marker on the Bang Na-Trat Road in Bang Pakong district’s Tambon Bang Pakong.

Police say four of the South Koreans were critically injured, while the other four suffered less serious injuries. The eight were rushed to the Chularat 11 Hospital.

Motorcyclist 40 year old Prawit Jidcharoen suffered a broken left leg and was rushed to Bang Pakong Hospital.

Police said 40 year old Sanon Polchai, the driver of the pickup truck involved in the incident, and two of his passengers, were also injured and taken to the same hospital.

Sanon told police that he had been making a U-turn when the speeding van hit his pickup, causing the van to hit the motorcycle and lose control before crashing into the road barrier.

SOURCE: The Nation

Thai Life

Digital driving license coming to Thailand next year

The Thaiger

Published

7 hours ago

on

December 17, 2018

By

Stopped at a checkpoint? Fossiciking around in your bag for your license and ID?

A new app will be launched in January in which motorists will be able to show their credentials to any law enforcement officer in Thailand. This means you will no longer have to carry a physical license with you.The police will be able to scan a QR code and check all details including bans or outstanding fines.

In case of accidents, the driver’s profile will also include vital information such as blood type, allergies and location, showing great progress as we stumble onwards towards ‘Thailand 4.0’.

SOURCE: Sanook

People

VIDEO: British pianist performs at Thai Elephant Sanctuary

The Thaiger

Published

7 hours ago

on

December 17, 2018

By

PHOTO: Tree Hugger

Paul Barton is a British classical pianist who seems to have made some new friends. At the Elephants World Retirement Sanctuary in Kanchanaburi province in Thailand, Barton has gotten himself a rather ‘big’ fanclub.

A frequent visitor to the sanctuary, the musician enjoys taking his piano out in front of a herd of elephants and serenades these mighty pachyderms. In the video below watch as Mr. Barton’s music sweeps you away and the surreal image of his audience, trying to quietly eat at the same time, appreciating the finger work.

Having studied at London’s Royal Academy of Arts, Barton hopes that these gentle creatures can find some solace in his renditions.

There has been much criticism on social media regarding the treatment of elephants in the tourist trade, with Thailand often being a topic of conversation. Many elephants who come to the sanctuary come from overworked backgrounds which sometimes leaves them disabled.

In this second video (below) watch as Barton plays for a very special elephant, Ampan, who is 80 years old and considered 10 years over the average elephant lifespan. Blind in one eye and barely being able to see with the other, its mesmerising to see a creature of such size have a appreciation for french classical composers.

SOURCE: EuroNews

Trending