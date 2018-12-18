Thai Rath downsizes newspaper workforce citing crippling decline in revenues | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Thai Rath downsizes newspaper workforce citing crippling decline in revenues
Thai Rath, the country’s biggest newspaper, is buckling under the weight of digital change and downsizing its staff.
In yet another sign of the woes in the Thai media industry, the mass-circulation Thai Rath newspaper is downsizing through a voluntary early retirement scheme.
Thai Rath, which at its peak claimed a daily circulation of one million, said in a statement yesterday that the drastic change in media consumption behavior has hit the paper badly.
Thai Rath was founded on 5 January 1950 by Kampol Wacharapol as Khaopap which was published between 1950 and 1958. The newspaper was shut down in 1958, along with other leading contemporary newspapers, by the military government of Field Marshal Sarit Thanarat. Kampol then “rented” the Siang Ang Thong newspaper’s name from Laor Ketkaew, and continued publishing under that name between 1 May 1959 and 24 December 1962. On 25 December 1962, Thai Rath published its first issue.
The statement, signed by its CEO Ms Yingluck Watcharaphol, admitted that the paper was not able to meet its revenue target although it had tried all possible means to keep the newspaper business afloat.
It said it is necessary for the company to downsize and to reduce its staff so it will be able to carry on with the business, adding that all staff members at every level of the Watcharaphol Company which owns the newspaper and a digital TV channel, are eligible to join the voluntary early retirement program.
The paper offers a severance pay starting at 30 days of wages up to 300 days worth of wages, depending on their employment period.
Thai media industry has been going through a particularly rough time since the explosion of digital media a few years back, coupled with over-supply in the digital TV market. Several other media outlets have also downsized, ceased publishing or reduced pages because of declining circulations and advertising revenue.
Bangkok
Miss Philippines wins Miss Universe 2018 – Thailand in Top 10
PHOTO: philstar.com
Just in case you needed to know…
Miss Universe 2018, the 67th Miss Universe pageant, was held today at Impact, Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi Province. Miss Thailand made it into the event’s Top 10.
Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters of South Africa crowned her successor, the pageant winner, Catriona Gray of the Philippines.
The 24 year old Filipina-Australian was crowned this morning at the Impact Arena in Bangkok beating 93 other female contestants from across the globe.
As in every Miss Universe pageant, the top five contestants were asked individual questions to determine who would make it to the Final 3. The final three beauties were then asked a standard question to find out who will bring home the title.
The top five contestants were Gray, Miss Puerto Rico Kiara Ortega, Miss Vietnam H’Hen Nie, Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green and Miss Venezuela Sthefany Gutierrez.
The show was hosted again by US comedian and game shaw host, Steve Harvey and supermodel Ashley Graham, while television personality Carson Kressley and runway coach Lu Sierra provided commentary and analysis throughout the event.
American singer-songwriter Ne-Yo performed during the competition.
Contestants from 94 countries and territories participated in this year’s pageant, surpassing the previous record of 92 contestants in 2017.
Bangkok
Malaysian PM receives honorary doctorate from Rangsit University
PHOTOS: Facebook/Rangsit University
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and Rangsit University President Arthit Ourairat during the convocation ceremony on Sunday. – Picture from Rangsit University Facebook
Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad has been in Bangkok over the weekend, his second trip to the Kingdom in the past three months. But this time it was mostly social and to receive an award.
The 93 year old Malaysian premier said in a speech that ASEAN has yet to get its due credit as the only regional organisation that has been sustainable and with tremendous potential.
In his acceptance speech, after receiving an honorary doctorate by Rangsit University in recognition of his statesmanship, Mahathir also highlighted how students are future leaders who can also help maintain relations among ASEAN countries.
Mahathir was awarded the doctorate for leadership in social, business and politics by university president Dr Arthit Ourairat during its convocation ceremony.
Mahathir noted how ASEAN countries have been able to resolve problems peacefully.
“The relationship between the member countries of ASEAN has been very good because we are able to resolve problems within us in a peaceful manner, ” he said.
“So, ASEAN has remained as a very stable and peaceful region in the world and I think that we have to appreciate this fact because many regions in the world are not doing well today,” he said, adding that there were problems in North America, Europe, Middle East and many other places.
The Malaysian leader returned from retirement to “save Malaysia from being destroyed by corruption and greed” and “bravely speaks up for those countries which are unable to do so,” said Dr. Arthit.
The Malaysian PM receives his Doctorate from Rangsit University President Arthit Ourairat during the convocation ceremony
Bangkok
Suspect arrested over grenade attacks during Bangkok protests in 2014
PHOTO MONTAGE: Thai PBS
Back in early 2014 the street protests were in full swing on selected streets in the capital. In the midst of the sometimes violent protests a hand-grenade attack.
Now, four and a half year’s later, a man suspected of throwing the hand-grenades into the anti-Yingluck government protests at the Victory Monument and on Banthadthong road has been arrested this week by police and the military at a Thai-Cambodian border crossing.
The suspected bomber has been identified as 47 year old Krisda Chaikae, a resident of the western province of Kanchanaburi. Hi arrest was the result of joint cooperation between Thai and Cambodian police.
Police say a Thai police team went to Phnom Penh to see Lt-Gen Sam Vanvera, the assistant police chief of Cambodia, to seek his cooperation to track down Krisda after it was confirmed that he was hiding in Cambodia after the two grenade attacks in January 2014.
Read our report about the grenade attacks HERE.
Police claim the suspect wasn’t able to withstand the pressure of the manhunt launched by the Cambodian police and decided to slip back to Thailand. He was subsequently arrested at a border crossing in Sa Kaeo.
Krisda reportedly confessed to the police during the interrogation that he was responsible for two grenade attacks, one at the Victory Monument and the second at a procession of protesters led by Suthep Thuagsuban, the PDRC leader, as it was moving on the Banthadthong road near the National Stadium in January 2014.
The suspect also claimed he was afraid that he would be “silenced” by others as there was a 700,000 baht bounty on him.
A hand-grenade was lobbed into a crowd of protesters in broad daylight at the Victory Monument on January 19, injuring 29 protesters, including a reporter.
A CCTV camera at a coffee shop near the site of the explosion captured the image of the unidentified bomb thrower, wearing a black baseball cap and carrying a black shoulder bag. On the following day, the Criminal Court issued a warrant for the unidentified man’s arrest.
Similar type of hand-grenade were also used in the attack in the Banthadthong incident in which one protester was killed and 38 others injured.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
