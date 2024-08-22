Police pursue suspect after man murdered near Khon Kaen temple

Police pursue suspect after man murdered near Khon Kaen temple
Police are actively pursuing the suspect who brutally murdered a man on a road near a temple in Khon Kaen province. The victim’s brother revealed that the deceased had been helping with a funeral in the village and was attacked while on his way to deliver food to an elderly acquaintance.

Surachet Matnok, a sub-inspector at Nong Song Hong Police Station in Khon Kaen province, received a report yesterday, August 21, of a male body found dead on the road beside Wat Srayang in Takua Pa subdistrict, Nong Song Hong district. Police officers, including the police chief Thirathat Phongsuwan, forensic experts, investigators, and a rescue unit, promptly arrived at the scene.

The victim, identified as 54 year old Adisak, was discovered lying face down with severe slash wounds on the back of his neck, head, and above his right eyebrow. His brother mentioned that Adisak, known for his generosity and willingness to help others, had been assisting with a funeral at the temple.

Before his demise, Adisak had planned to take some food from the temple to an elderly woman he knew in the village. He admitted that his brother had a habit of drinking alcohol but was unsure who might have committed the crime, though he doubted it was any of the local youths.

The deputy abbot of the temple shared that Adisak was a familiar figure in the village, often without a permanent place to stay, and sometimes slept at the temple. He frequently helped with temple tasks, including assisting the undertaker during funerals.

Despite his regular drinking, Adisak had never been involved in any serious altercations, only minor arguments with others staying at the temple. The deputy abbot expressed shock upon learning of Adisak’s brutal murder near the temple and emphasised the need for police to investigate and find the perpetrator.

Police chief Thirathat stated that following the incident, the investigation team initially questioned three suspects but found no incriminating evidence, leading to their release. He confirmed that the deceased had no history of drug involvement.

The investigation focuses on potential motives, including personal vendettas, robbery, and possibly a love affair. Efforts are ongoing to track down the suspect and bring them to justice.

Police urge anyone with information related to the case to come forward to aid the investigation, reported KhaoSod.

