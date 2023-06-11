Chinese student couple caught on camera during intimate classroom moment

Image courtesy of Sanook

A Chinese student couple’s intimate act inside a classroom was recorded by security cameras, leading to other students watching the incident in real time. The couple did not realise their actions were being recorded and viewed by others.

According to the ETtoday website, the young lovers in China were not aware that their entire interaction was captured by the building’s closed-circuit camera system, while other male students followed the event in real time. It wasn’t until the boy in the room saw the camera that he hurriedly whispered to the girl to hide under the table and quickly turned the camera away. However, it was too late.

The report states that the incident occurred on May 30, in the Yong Vocational College in Yantai City, Shandong Province, China, at around 3.49pm. The pair were seen engaging in intimate activity in a vacant classroom.

As the boy was in the process of undressing the girl, who was lying naked on a classroom table, he noticed the security camera pointing in their direction. He was uncertain if anyone was watching them.

Meanwhile, at least three male students were, in fact, watching and commenting on the couple’s actions with amusement. After the boy whispered to the girl to hide under the table, he put his trousers on, walked to the camera, and changed its angle.

The students following the scene commented, “The teacher saw the camera” and “He’s moving the camera in another direction” before they all laughed together. The situation subsequently ended, reports Sanook.

