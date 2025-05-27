Thai woman mysteriously falls to death at Pattaya luxury condo

Identity and cause of fatal plunge remain under investigation

Petch Petpailin
10 minutes ago
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Photo via Facebook/ Pattaya news live

A Thai woman mysteriously fell to her death at a luxury condominium in Pattaya today, May 27. Police officers are investigating the cause of the fatal fall.

The death of the Thai woman, whose identity has yet to be confirmed, was reported this afternoon at a 59-storey condominium on Jomtien 2 Road in the Bang Lamung district.

Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station, medical personnel from Bang Lamung Hospital, and rescuers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation responded to the scene.

Her body was discovered on the road within the condominium premises, lying face up. She was dressed in a green long-sleeved shirt and dark blue trousers. The woman was estimated to be between 30 and 40 years old. She sustained multiple injuries consistent with a high fall, including several broken bones.

According to a report by Channel 3, police were unable to determine which floor she had been staying on or fallen from. Officers suspect she may have fallen from the 14th floor, where an open window was observed.

Photo via Facebook/ Pattaya news live

The cause of the fall remains under investigation. Police are working to identify the woman and notify her family. The results of the autopsy have not yet been released.

It remains unclear whether officers were authorised to search the room on the 14th floor where the window was found open.

This incident follows another fatal fall in Pattaya on May 22, when a Russian man was found dead next to Building B of a nearby condominium.

Photo via Facebook/ Pattaya news live

The Russian man had been living with his father in a unit on the ninth floor, but his father was not present at the time of the incident. The father revealed to the media that he believed cannabis use may have contributed to the tragedy.

A security guard supported the father’s suspicion, stating that the man had appeared intoxicated and repeatedly claimed he was being chased by a ghost. A neighbour also reported hearing a scream shortly before the man’s body was found.

Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English.

