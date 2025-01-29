High-profile Chinese inmate accuses Thai officials of treating him unfairly

A high-profile Chinese inmate sought assistance from INTERPOL, accusing Thai officials at Bangkok Remand Prison of treating him unfairly.

This Chinese inmate is She Zhijiang, the Chinese President of Yatai International Holding Group (IHG) and the founder of the crime hub in Shwe Kokko, Myanmar. He was arrested in Thailand in August 2022 and imprisoned at Bangkok Remand Prison.

Zhijiang was arrested for scamming people in various countries. He was detained while dining with an elite Thai person. Chinese officials sought to extradite him for further legal proceedings, but Zhijiang appealed against the order.

He reportedly evaded arrest by Chinese authorities since 2021 and fled to operate gambling businesses in Cambodia, Myanmar, and the Philippines. He was the founder of Shwe Kokko, which has since become a base for scams, abductions, and other crimes.

Recently, Reuters reported that Zhijiang’s lawyer submitted a letter to INTERPOL, alleging that the Chinese man had been severely harassed during his imprisonment in Thailand. Thai officials were accused of subjecting him to inhumane treatment.

According to the lawyer, Zhijiang was held in solitary confinement, shackled, denied treatment for spinal pain, and prohibited from meeting his family members. Moreover, Thai prison officials reportedly forced him to meet representatives from the Chinese government against his will.

The legal team claimed that Thai officials treated Zhijiang poorly after his interview with Al Jazeera, in which he stated that the Chinese government had previously asked him to work as a spy while he was in the Philippines.

In response, Thailand’s Department of Corrections clarified that Zhijiang had already been transferred from Bangkok Remand Prison to Klong Prem Central Prison on October 9 last year due to his suspicious behaviour and excessive financial influence.

The department insisted that all inmates are treated in accordance with human rights standards but admitted that stricter measures had been imposed on Zhijiang due to his violations of prison rules.

Thai officials emphasised that Zhijiang’s complaint was untrue, stating that he was living a normal life in prison with access to medical treatment and physical rehabilitation programmes, as per inmates’ rights. He was also allowed to send and receive letters as usual.