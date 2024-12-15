Grenade attack at Tak fair leaves three dead and 48 injured

Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

A grenade attack disrupted the Amazing Highland Land Fair in Umphang district, Tak province, late yesterday evening, resulting in three fatalities and 48 injuries. The explosion took place around 11.30pm near a retro dance stage where over 8,000 people were enjoying live music. As panic swept through the crowd, emergency responders rushed to aid the injured and transport them to Umphang Hospital, which became quickly inundated with casualties.

The initial police investigation identified the perpetrators as a Thai national and a member of the Karen National Union (KNU). The suspects confessed to targeting a rival youth group due to a lingering feud from last month’s Loy Krathong Festival.

Law enforcement is continuing to interrogate the suspects, who reportedly used a powerful grenade during the attack. The suspects’ identities have not been disclosed by the police.

National Police Chief Police General Kitrat Phanphet has called for a thorough review of security measures at public events, citing lapses in planning and safety protocols.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra conveyed condolences to the families of the victims and stressed the need for an urgent response to the incident, reported The Pattaya News.

In response, security has been heightened at public gatherings nationwide, aiming to prevent further incidents and ensure public safety.

In related news, police in Nong Khai, Thailand, are investigating a dramatic incident involving two men who attempted to flee after a hit-and-run collision. One man died when a grenade he intended to use for escape detonated prematurely, while the other was apprehended mid-river as he attempted to flee to Laos.

On November 13, at 2pm, local police, led by Piratch Udompisutthikun, the commander of the Nong Khai Provincial Police, along with forensic officers and an explosive ordnance disposal team, arrived at the scene of the explosion in Pon Sa village, Tha Bo district. The investigation revealed the body of a man, aged between 35 and 40, lying face down at the entrance to a kitchen.