Grenade attack at Tak fair leaves three dead and 48 injured

Photo of Top TopPublished: 10:51, 15 December 2024| Updated: 10:51, 15 December 2024
176 1 minute read
Grenade attack at Tak fair leaves three dead and 48 injured
Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

A grenade attack disrupted the Amazing Highland Land Fair in Umphang district, Tak province, late yesterday evening, resulting in three fatalities and 48 injuries. The explosion took place around 11.30pm near a retro dance stage where over 8,000 people were enjoying live music. As panic swept through the crowd, emergency responders rushed to aid the injured and transport them to Umphang Hospital, which became quickly inundated with casualties.

The initial police investigation identified the perpetrators as a Thai national and a member of the Karen National Union (KNU). The suspects confessed to targeting a rival youth group due to a lingering feud from last month’s Loy Krathong Festival.

Advertisements

Law enforcement is continuing to interrogate the suspects, who reportedly used a powerful grenade during the attack. The suspects’ identities have not been disclosed by the police.

Grenade attack at Tak fair leaves three dead and 48 injured | News by Thaiger

Related news

National Police Chief Police General Kitrat Phanphet has called for a thorough review of security measures at public events, citing lapses in planning and safety protocols.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra conveyed condolences to the families of the victims and stressed the need for an urgent response to the incident, reported The Pattaya News.

In response, security has been heightened at public gatherings nationwide, aiming to prevent further incidents and ensure public safety.

Advertisements

Grenade attack at Tak fair leaves three dead and 48 injured | News by Thaiger

In related news, police in Nong Khai, Thailand, are investigating a dramatic incident involving two men who attempted to flee after a hit-and-run collision. One man died when a grenade he intended to use for escape detonated prematurely, while the other was apprehended mid-river as he attempted to flee to Laos.

On November 13, at 2pm, local police, led by Piratch Udompisutthikun, the commander of the Nong Khai Provincial Police, along with forensic officers and an explosive ordnance disposal team, arrived at the scene of the explosion in Pon Sa village, Tha Bo district. The investigation revealed the body of a man, aged between 35 and 40, lying face down at the entrance to a kitchen.

Latest Thailand News
Police arrest loan shark gang at Ministry of Culture Bangkok News

Police arrest loan shark gang at Ministry of Culture

21 minutes ago
Phuket launches youth justice programme for safer communities Phuket News

Phuket launches youth justice programme for safer communities

28 minutes ago
German man saved by Pattaya rescue team after balcony incident Pattaya News

German man saved by Pattaya rescue team after balcony incident

38 minutes ago
Police Region 5 seizes 6.8 million meth pills in major bust Crime News

Police Region 5 seizes 6.8 million meth pills in major bust

2 hours ago
Villagers hope for lottery luck from century-old Takian trees Thailand News

Villagers hope for lottery luck from century-old Takian trees

2 hours ago
Intoxicated driver wreaks havoc in Pattaya, crashes into sidecar Pattaya News

Intoxicated driver wreaks havoc in Pattaya, crashes into sidecar

3 hours ago
Landslide on Koh Samui leaves two missing amid heavy rain South Thailand News

Landslide on Koh Samui leaves two missing amid heavy rain

3 hours ago
Grenade attack at Tak fair leaves three dead and 48 injured Crime News

Grenade attack at Tak fair leaves three dead and 48 injured

3 hours ago
Saudi couple rescued after Jet Ski capsizes off Jomtien Beach Pattaya News

Saudi couple rescued after Jet Ski capsizes off Jomtien Beach

3 hours ago
Heavy rains and strong winds expected in 19 Thai provinces Thailand News

Heavy rains and strong winds expected in 19 Thai provinces

4 hours ago
Hua Hin Airport to gain international status by next year Hua Hin News

Hua Hin Airport to gain international status by next year

4 hours ago
Concrete beam falls at Bangkok site, damages vehicles, no injuries (video) Bangkok News

Concrete beam falls at Bangkok site, damages vehicles, no injuries (video)

4 hours ago
Chinese murder suspect caught at Phuket Airport Crime News

Chinese murder suspect caught at Phuket Airport

4 hours ago
Deadly floods hit Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat South Thailand News

Deadly floods hit Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat

5 hours ago
Myanmar boat seized in Thailand for shrimp smuggling Crime News

Myanmar boat seized in Thailand for shrimp smuggling

5 hours ago
Motorcyclist dragged 800 metres in Phuket hit-and-run Crime News

Motorcyclist dragged 800 metres in Phuket hit-and-run

23 hours ago
Woman arrested with 2,000 meth pills in Bang Yai Central Thailand News

Woman arrested with 2,000 meth pills in Bang Yai

24 hours ago
British suspect arrested for Pattaya gold chain thefts Crime News

British suspect arrested for Pattaya gold chain thefts

24 hours ago
Tourists in Uthai Thani climb mountain for lottery numbers Northern Thailand News

Tourists in Uthai Thani climb mountain for lottery numbers

1 day ago
Rangers intercept 200kg crystal meth from Laos at Loei border Crime News

Rangers intercept 200kg crystal meth from Laos at Loei border

1 day ago
Bangkok police dismantle begging ring, uncover 300k baht cash Bangkok News

Bangkok police dismantle begging ring, uncover 300k baht cash

1 day ago
Krungthai Bank warns customers of scam letters Bangkok News

Krungthai Bank warns customers of scam letters

1 day ago
Beach wars: Kata’s shores overrun by chair chaos Phuket News

Beach wars: Kata’s shores overrun by chair chaos

1 day ago
Former officer arrested after abducting wife in Surat Thani Crime News

Former officer arrested after abducting wife in Surat Thani

1 day ago
Woman found dead with multiple stab wounds in Ang Thong Central Thailand News

Woman found dead with multiple stab wounds in Ang Thong

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Top

Top

Top is a multifaceted news writer with a keen interest in real estate and travel. Top currently covers local Thai news at Thaiger. As a travel buff, Top blogs about his travels- around the world and Thailand- during his free time.

Related Articles

German man saved by Pattaya rescue team after balcony incident

German man saved by Pattaya rescue team after balcony incident

Published: 13:14, 15 December 2024
Police Region 5 seizes 6.8 million meth pills in major bust

Police Region 5 seizes 6.8 million meth pills in major bust

Published: 11:42, 15 December 2024
Villagers hope for lottery luck from century-old Takian trees

Villagers hope for lottery luck from century-old Takian trees

Published: 11:28, 15 December 2024
Intoxicated driver wreaks havoc in Pattaya, crashes into sidecar

Intoxicated driver wreaks havoc in Pattaya, crashes into sidecar

Published: 11:15, 15 December 2024