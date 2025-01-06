Border mystery: Chinese actor vanishes in Thai film project drama

Photo of Bob Scott Bob ScottPublished: 14:43, 06 January 2025| Updated: 14:43, 06 January 2025
Border mystery: Chinese actor vanishes in Thai film project drama
Picture courtesy of Insight Daily

In a mysterious twist worthy of a script itself, a Chinese actor has vanished without a trace on the Thai-Myanmar border amid people trafficking worries.

The actor, Xingxing, real name Wang Xing, renowned for his role as innkeeper Mu Tong in Fox Spirit Matchmaker: Red-Moon Pact, and The Tale of Rose and Under the Skin 2.

The actor boarded a flight from Shanghai Pudong Airport on January 2 disappeared shortly after touching down in Thailand for a film project late last week.

The alarm was raised by Xingxing’s girlfriend, who took to social media yesterday, January 5, pleading for help.

She revealed that Xingxing had flown from Pudong Airport Shanghai to Bangkok, Thailand on January 2 and became unreachable for over 60 hours by January 3.

Social media is abuzz with concern as fellow actors rally around, sharing and amplifying the desperate appeal on their social media channels. Xingxing’s vanishing act has left everyone puzzled and worried.

Before his disappearance, Xingxing had received details about a film opportunity in a casting group and had contacted a coordinator named Yan Shiliu, who claimed to be associated with the well-known GMM Grammy Company.

Lured by the promise of a role, he set off for Thailand, landing in Bangkok in the early hours of January 3.

Border mystery: Chinese actor vanishes in Thai film project drama | News by Thaiger
Picture of Xingxing courtesy of DramaPanda

Following instructions, he boarded a vehicle organised by this mysterious coordinator, maintaining contact with his girlfriend and even sharing his location—until he vanished near the Thai-Myanmar border around midday.

Frantic for answers, Xingxing’s girlfriend and his younger brother reported his disappearance to the Shanghai police and are seeking help from the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok and Chiang Mai. They plan to travel to Thailand today to report him missing to the local authorities.

In a revealing side note, fellow actor Deng You admitted he had received a similar work offer from Yan but chose not to pursue it after sensing something was amiss. He discovered that other actors, apart from Xingxing, had also been enticed to Thailand under Yan’s mysterious arrangements.

The case has drawn attention to the murky waters of cross-border film opportunities and people trafficking.

Border mystery: Chinese actor vanishes in Thai film project drama | News by Thaiger
Picture of Xingxing, whose real name is Wang Xing, courtesy of Shine

Only two weeks ago, Thailand engaged in discussions prompted by 14 countries seeking help to rescue their citizens trafficked into Myanmar by scam centre gangs.

Hundreds of foreigners find themselves ensnared by these online scamming and human trafficking networks, which operate just across the Moei River from Mae Sot in Tak province. Thailand’s role as a gateway to these activities has drawn significant concern from global advocacy groups, labelling it a “gateway to hell.”

Xingxing’s family pray in wait that the actor has not fallen for this fate.

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

