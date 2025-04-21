Thai military intercepts drug traffickers on Thai-Myanmar border

In Chiang Mai, Thai military forces engaged in two operations against drug traffickers along the Thai-Myanmar border, resulting in the deaths of two suspects and the seizure of narcotics.

The operations took place yesterday, April 20, as part of a government and army directive aimed at intensifying anti-drug efforts in the region.

The military received intelligence about an international drug trafficking group’s activities. In response, the third cavalry company deployed two patrol units to intercept the traffickers attempting to enter Thailand through natural routes.

Surveillance was conducted along a path near a cement pond in Baan Khob Dong, Mon Pin subdistrict, Fang district, Chiang Mai province, approximately 2 kilometres from the border.

At 2.20am, the second patrol unit encountered a group of eight traffickers from Myanmar, an area under the influence of minority groups. The military ordered them to halt, but gunfire was exchanged. The cavalry immediately returned fire, and the confrontation lasted several minutes.

Reinforcements from the first patrol unit at Phra That Doi Ang Khang were called to support the operation along Highway 1249. The second clash occurred as the traffickers attempted to retreat, lasting over 20 minutes before the gunfire ceased.

The patrol units, along with reinforcements, maintained their position until dawn, allowing for a detailed inspection. Police discovered five backpacks containing drugs and two bodies of suspected traffickers.

The remaining traffickers, using their knowledge of the terrain and the cover of darkness, managed to escape across the border.

Major General Kittikorn Chantra, commander of the Pha Muang Task Force, along with other officials, conducted a site inspection with the Police Region 5 forensic team. They provided support to the soldiers involved in the operation and worked to identify the routes used by traffickers to smuggle drugs into Thailand.

Police emphasised the importance of proactive drug suppression, urging soldiers and government agencies to enhance intelligence gathering and patrol operations. They stressed the need for constant vigilance and readiness to respond to any drug trafficking activities, reported KhaoSod.

During the operation, traffickers attempted to throw a hand grenade at the soldiers, but it fortunately detonated harmlessly beside a concrete water reservoir, leaving the Thai military unharmed.