Rusty’s journey: Rescued Thai dog experiences snow for the first time in UK

Niall Harbison, the founder of the Happy Doggo sanctuary in Koh Samui, an island in the southern province of Surat Thani, rescued a stray dog that had been chained in a shack in a forest and found him a new home in the UK, where he now enjoys a life surrounded by fluffy snow.

Harbison, originally from Ireland, established his sanctuary on Koh Samui in 2021 with the goal of rescuing 10,000 dogs each month. Through an online fundraising campaign, Harbison raised support for his rescued dogs and regularly updated his followers on their progress via X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

Recently, Thai people have been captivated by the story of Rusty, a former stray dog who now lives in the UK. Rusty was discovered chained in a shack in the Thai forest, malnourished and in poor condition.

Harbison provided him with food, medical care, and emotional support until he was healthy and ready for adoption. A family in the UK eventually welcomed Rusty into their home, where he now shares a life with another dog.

Rusty caught the attention of Thai netizens with the videos of him enjoying his first snow of the year. Harbison shared pictures and videos of Rusty frolicking in the snow, crediting his supporters for giving Rusty a new lease on life.

Many Thai netizens expressed joy at Rusty’s happy ending, while others jokingly lamented that their own lives seemed harder than Rusty’s, as they longed to see snow but could not afford to.

Another recent and interesting rescue mission of Happy Doggo was made this month. Harbison and his team embarked on another mission involving a stray dog named Alba. She was discovered tied to a wooden chair, severely underweight, with her bones visible.

Alba was also suffering from a heartworm infection and kidney damage. Thanks to Harbison and veterinary care, Alba’s condition steadily improved. She even managed to take a walk to watch the sunrise recently.

A similar heartwarming story unfolded in September last year when Liam Gallagher, the Oasis frontman, adopted a Thai stray dog named Button through Harbison’s Happy Doggo sanctuary. Button, once emaciated, is now thriving and visibly muscular, as evidenced by the latest photo shared on Gallagher’s Instagram.

If you would like to support the work of the Happy Doggo sanctuary or perhaps adopt a furry friend in need, visit their official website.

He wasn’t sure at all at first. Rusty is one of the gentlest souls we’ve ever had. A big softie. Maybe with his mum’s help? (2/5) pic.twitter.com/QXrxXUEj1Q — Niall Harbison (@NiallHarbison) January 5, 2025