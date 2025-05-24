Chiang Rai restaurant struggles as tourists flee contamination fears

Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

A riverside restaurant in Chiang Rai is facing financial struggles as tourists have vanished due to contamination concerns in the Kok River. Despite the safety of land-based eateries, customers remain scarce, impacting income and debt repayment.

At the riverside eatery in Ban Pang Ngiu, in the Mueang district of Chiang Rai, the once-bustling atmosphere has become eerily quiet. The dining areas, which used to be filled with patrons, now stand empty, with some not cleaned for months, collecting dust.

Buayloei Srichot, a 72 year old vendor at Chiang Rai Beach, has returned to revitalise her restaurant. She has cleared weeds and cleaned the seating areas along the Kok River, ready to welcome any potential guests.

Buayloei shared that she has been running the riverside restaurant since 1992. Originally, the establishment was a thriving spot for food and drinks, earning thousands of baht daily, especially during the Songkran festival when tourists flocked to enjoy the water and cuisine.

However, since April the situation has drastically changed due to reports of arsenic contamination in the Kok River. Fears of contact with the water have driven tourists away, leaving the area deserted. The Chiang Rai Beach section, overseen by the subdistrict administrative organisation of Rob Wiang, has become desolate, with numerous businesses shutting down.

This has led some vendors to experience depression, as their riverside businesses are unaffected by the water but are nevertheless avoided by customers. This situation has also severely affected those who had borrowed money to set up shop during the Songkran festival, as they are now unable to repay their debts, reported KhaoSod.

Buayloei made a plea for tourists and customers to return to Chiang Rai Beach. She emphasised that the restaurants are located on land, offering delicious food with beautiful views of the Kok River and a refreshing breeze throughout the day.

Buayloei assured potential visitors of safety, hoping their patronage would help businesses survive and cover monthly rent. She admitted feeling uncertain about her future career options due to her age, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

