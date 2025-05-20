Chiang Rai water contamination raises public health alarm

High levels of metal substances have been found in two main rivers in northern Thailand

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 20, 2025
57 1 minute read
Chiang Rai water contamination raises public health alarm
Pictures courtesy of Bangkok Post

A toxic tide is rising in northern Thailand. Dangerous levels of arsenic and lead have been found in the Sai River and parts of the Kok River in Chiang Rai, triggering serious concerns over public health, the environment, and local food sources.

According to a damning new report from the Office of Environmental and Pollution Control Region 1 in Chiang Mai, recent water quality tests have revealed multiple hotspots of heavy metal contamination. The findings, released this month, are based on surface water samples collected from eight locations feeding into the Kok, Mekong, and Sai rivers.

While tributaries such as the Korn, Lao, and Sruay rivers passed safety standards, the Mekong and Sai rivers were found to be dangerously polluted.

Two sites near the confluence of the Kok and Mekong rivers in Chiang Saen district showed arsenic levels of 0.031 mg/L and 0.036 mg/L, more than three times the national safety limit of 0.01 mg/L.

Related Articles

But the worst contamination was uncovered in the Sai River, particularly near the Thai-Myanmar border in Mae Sai district.

“At Ban Hua Fai, lead levels hit 0.058 mg/L and arsenic reached 0.44 mg/L,” the report stated. “Even more alarming, at the Second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge, lead was at 0.063 mg/L and arsenic spiked to 0.45 mg/L.”

The highest recorded levels were found at Ban Pa Sang Ngam in Koh Chang subdistrict, where lead soared to 0.066 mg/L and arsenic peaked at 0.49 mg/L—nearly 50 times the safety limit for arsenic.

Residents have begun reporting ulcers and inflammations in local fish, a worrying sign that the contamination is already affecting aquatic life and could enter the human food chain.

Chiang Rai water contamination raises public health alarm | News by Thaiger

Officials have yet to pinpoint the exact source of the pollution, but speculation points to upstream industrial or mining activity. Environmental watchdogs are now calling for an immediate investigation and urgent remediation efforts, reported Bangkok Post.

“This is not just an environmental issue—it’s a public health crisis waiting to explode,” said one Chiang Rai-based environmental activist.

Officials have not confirmed whether fish from affected areas remain safe to consume. In the meantime, communities along the rivers are being advised to avoid using river water and to seek medical checks if symptoms arise.

Latest Thailand News
Murder mystery: Man&#8217;s body in barrel at Nakhon Sawan reservoir Crime News

Murder mystery: Man’s body in barrel at Nakhon Sawan reservoir

1 minute ago
Chiang Rai water contamination raises public health alarm Thailand News

Chiang Rai water contamination raises public health alarm

7 minutes ago
Buriram bank employee accused of embezzling 700,000 baht from restaurant owner Crime News

Buriram bank employee accused of embezzling 700,000 baht from restaurant owner

14 minutes ago
Phuket Covid surge: Island ranks 3rd in Thailand Phuket News

Phuket Covid surge: Island ranks 3rd in Thailand

31 minutes ago
Man dies in expressway crash caused by pineapple peel spill Road deaths

Man dies in expressway crash caused by pineapple peel spill

43 minutes ago
Financial requirements for the Thailand tourist visa in 2025 Visa Information

Financial requirements for the Thailand tourist visa in 2025

50 minutes ago
Thai principal axed for forcing kids into rain for flag ceremony Thailand News

Thai principal axed for forcing kids into rain for flag ceremony

52 minutes ago
Thai girl rescued after being pimped out by mother and aunt Thailand News

Thai girl rescued after being pimped out by mother and aunt

1 hour ago
Tragic canal car accident in Samut Sakhon claims one life Road deaths

Tragic canal car accident in Samut Sakhon claims one life

1 hour ago
Phuket thief busted with 18 stolen gadgets including smartphones Phuket News

Phuket thief busted with 18 stolen gadgets including smartphones

1 hour ago
Couple faces legal action for embezzling Nakhon Pathom temple Crime News

Couple faces legal action for embezzling Nakhon Pathom temple

2 hours ago
Top Thai vending brand to blend fresh fruit smoothies Business News

Top Thai vending brand to blend fresh fruit smoothies

2 hours ago
Thai man fatally shoots employee over affair with his wife (video) Thailand News

Thai man fatally shoots employee over affair with his wife (video)

2 hours ago
Cops bust Pattaya branch linked to Chinese scam syndicate Pattaya News

Cops bust Pattaya branch linked to Chinese scam syndicate

2 hours ago
Honda Jazz gutted in Hua Hin car fire on Phetkasem Road Hua Hin News

Honda Jazz gutted in Hua Hin car fire on Phetkasem Road

2 hours ago
Udon Thani police arrest man with 167,600 methamphetamine pills Crime News

Udon Thani police arrest man with 167,600 methamphetamine pills

3 hours ago
Body of Myanmar man missing after drowning in Phuket pond Phuket News

Body of Myanmar man missing after drowning in Phuket pond

3 hours ago
Snake protest forces Bangkok condo management to act on hidden pets Bangkok News

Snake protest forces Bangkok condo management to act on hidden pets

3 hours ago
TrustFinance: Powering finance businesses worldwide through trust Finance

TrustFinance: Powering finance businesses worldwide through trust

3 hours ago
Truck driver falls asleep, crashes into car in Phang Nga Road deaths

Truck driver falls asleep, crashes into car in Phang Nga

3 hours ago
Thai paratrooper cheats death as parachute fails mid-air (video) Thailand News

Thai paratrooper cheats death as parachute fails mid-air (video)

3 hours ago
PM Paetongtarn explores UK, Monaco for Thai market expansion Politics News

PM Paetongtarn explores UK, Monaco for Thai market expansion

3 hours ago
Thailand bets big on rain with 1.17tn baht tourism push Thailand News

Thailand bets big on rain with 1.17tn baht tourism push

4 hours ago
Thai man shot after knife rampage at Sakon Nakhon Police Station Thailand News

Thai man shot after knife rampage at Sakon Nakhon Police Station

5 hours ago
Family of three electrocuted in tragic Trang accident Thailand News

Family of three electrocuted in tragic Trang accident

5 hours ago
Environment NewsNorthern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 20, 2025
57 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Chiang Rai police seize 110kg ketamine in hotel arrest

Chiang Rai police seize 110kg ketamine in hotel arrest

Saturday, April 19, 2025
Kok River pollution triggers health alert in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai

Kok River pollution triggers health alert in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai

Sunday, April 6, 2025
Mysterious pipe near Pattaya beach sparks pollution concerns

Mysterious pipe near Pattaya beach sparks pollution concerns

Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Severe storm in Chiang Rai causes major damage and injuries

Severe storm in Chiang Rai causes major damage and injuries

Wednesday, March 19, 2025
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x