Wife suspected in husband’s fatal shooting in Chiang Rai

Friday, May 23, 2025
Photo via Facebook/ เชียงรายทอล์ค

Police suspect a woman of being involved in the death of her husband, who was reportedly shot dead by the roadside in the northern province of Chiang Rai.

Officers from Mae Fah Luang Police Station received a report of a fatal shooting at around 7.30am on Tuesday, May 20. The body of a man, later identified as 33 year old Liser, was found by the roadside in the Mae Mor community, located in the Mae Fah Luang district of Chiang Rai.

Liser was not a Thai national. He was a member of a minority group in northern Thailand, legally permitted to stay in the Kingdom and held an official identification card.

He sustained six gunshot wounds to his body and two more to his chest. He also bore scratches and bruises across his body, along with a laceration on his left elbow. His white motorcycle was found at the scene, but 10,000 baht in cash was missing.

Liser’s wife, 45 year old Pimnipa, told police that she had argued with her husband about cooking. Following the argument, Liser left their home to visit friends living nearby. He drank alcohol with them, and the shooting reportedly occurred while he was riding his motorcycle home.

Wife suspected after husband shot dead
Photo via Amarin TV

According to his friends, who spoke to Amarin TV, they heard gunshots and tried to call Liser, but he did not answer. However, they did not go outside to check on him.

Police have yet to determine the motive for the murder or identify the gunman. Investigators revealed that Liser was involved in drug dealing and other illegal activities, and suggested that a conflict within a criminal gang may have led to his death.

Thai woman deletes calling history of husband after his death
Photo via Amarin TV

Pimnipa has also come under suspicion. She reportedly withheld two of Liser’s mobile phones instead of handing them over to the police. Furthermore, she allegedly instructed her daughter, Liser’s stepdaughter, to delete the call history from both devices.

Liser’s friends are also said to have deleted their call logs, leaving no evidence to confirm whether they had indeed tried to contact him after hearing the gunfire.

Man shot dead on roadside in Chiang Rai, wife suspected
Photo via Amarin TV

In an interview with Amarin TV, Pimnipa claimed she told her daughter to delete the data because she was in shock and did not know how to react to the news of her husband’s death. She insisted that she had no intention of destroying evidence related to the case.

At present, there is no definitive evidence linking Pimnipa to Liser’s death. The investigation remains ongoing.

