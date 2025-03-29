Thailand seeks UNESCO status for Loy Krathong festival

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, March 29, 2025
97 1 minute read
Thailand seeks UNESCO status for Loy Krathong festival
Photo courtesy of Indochina Odyssey Tours

Thailand is set to propose the inclusion of the Loy Krathong festival in the Intangible Cultural Heritage list of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO). The decision was made during a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, as announced by Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol.

The Loy Krathong festival was officially declared a national cultural heritage in 2011. Minister Sudawan highlighted that this nomination is vital for boosting Thailand’s soft power, aligning with governmental strategies to promote festivals that showcase the country’s cultural significance. Such recognition aims to position Thailand as a leading tourist destination globally.

Thailand seeks UNESCO status for Loy Krathong festival | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Asia Highlights

Thailand currently has six cultural elements under Unesco’s Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage. These include the Khon masked dance (2018), traditional Thai massage (2019), Nora dance (2021), Songkran Festival (2023), Tom Yum Kung (2024), and Kebaya (2024, in partnership with Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore).

Thailand seeks UNESCO status for Loy Krathong festival | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Ainee tonkulttuuri perinto

Additionally, the Cabinet has endorsed the second phase of the National Cultural Master Plan (2023–2027). This strategic framework is intended to preserve and promote Thailand’s cultural values, supporting sustainable development and economic growth in line with sufficiency economy principles. The goal is for Thailand to achieve developed country status by 2030.

Related Articles

The plan outlines five strategic focuses: strengthening national institutions, fostering ethics and cultural values, enhancing cultural environments, increasing the economic value of cultural assets, and improving management efficiency in culture, reported Bangkok Post.

Moreover, approval was granted for a new Film Act draft, proposed by the Department of Cultural Promotion. This act will replace the Film and Video Act 2008. It aims to reduce regulatory constraints on the Thai film industry, encourage international film productions, and support sector growth. Notable amendments include a self-certification system for filmmakers and a transition from a licensing to a notification-based process.

In similar news, Chiang Mai, the historic gem of northern Thailand and former capital of the Lanna Kingdom, is on the verge of being named a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Officials from the Culture Ministry, Fine Arts Department, and Chiang Mai Province are finalising a nomination dossier for submission to the UNESCO World Heritage Centre in Paris.

Latest Thailand News
Shaky structure blamed for Chatuchak earthquake disaster Bangkok News

Shaky structure blamed for Chatuchak earthquake disaster

42 minutes ago
Thailand book fairs return after Myanmar earthquake disruption Bangkok News

Thailand book fairs return after Myanmar earthquake disruption

1 hour ago
Chiang Mai condo closed after cracks appear post-Myanmar quake Thailand News

Chiang Mai condo closed after cracks appear post-Myanmar quake

1 hour ago
Earthquake panic: Over 100 evacuated from Pathum Thani hospital Thailand News

Earthquake panic: Over 100 evacuated from Pathum Thani hospital

2 hours ago
10 dead, 16 injured, 101 missing in Bangkok earthquake Bangkok News

10 dead, 16 injured, 101 missing in Bangkok earthquake

2 hours ago
Thailand seeks UNESCO status for Loy Krathong festival Thailand News

Thailand seeks UNESCO status for Loy Krathong festival

2 hours ago
PM cuts Phuket meeting to respond to Bangkok earthquake Phuket News

PM cuts Phuket meeting to respond to Bangkok earthquake

3 hours ago
Fatal fall: Crane operator dies in Bangkok earthquake Bangkok News

Fatal fall: Crane operator dies in Bangkok earthquake

3 hours ago
Pattaya hospitals evacuate patients after Myanmar earthquake Pattaya News

Pattaya hospitals evacuate patients after Myanmar earthquake

4 hours ago
Pickup truck crashes into Phuket monument, blocking traffic Phuket News

Pickup truck crashes into Phuket monument, blocking traffic

5 hours ago
Pattaya waitress begs for justice after brutal attack Pattaya News

Pattaya waitress begs for justice after brutal attack

5 hours ago
Krungthai Bank reveals quick way to spot fake transfers Thailand News

Krungthai Bank reveals quick way to spot fake transfers

5 hours ago
Thailand’s ditching arrival cards—but the digital fix is a mess (video) Thailand News

Thailand’s ditching arrival cards—but the digital fix is a mess (video)

6 hours ago
Thai provinces brace for summer storm with hail, strong winds Thailand News

Thai provinces brace for summer storm with hail, strong winds

6 hours ago
Earthquake devastates Myanmar and shakes Bangkok to its core (video) Bangkok News

Earthquake devastates Myanmar and shakes Bangkok to its core (video)

7 hours ago
Retired officer surrenders after Phrae shooting over gamecock dispute Crime News

Retired officer surrenders after Phrae shooting over gamecock dispute

24 hours ago
Police dismantle online gambling mule account network in Thailand Thailand News

Police dismantle online gambling mule account network in Thailand

24 hours ago
Bangkok raid leads to 58 arrests for illegal employment Bangkok News

Bangkok raid leads to 58 arrests for illegal employment

1 day ago
Thai police arrest two men for social media firearm threats Thailand News

Thai police arrest two men for social media firearm threats

1 day ago
Thailand faces critical air pollution levels in 51 provinces Thailand News

Thailand faces critical air pollution levels in 51 provinces

1 day ago
Body found in Phetchaburi forest ends week-long search for missing man Thailand News

Body found in Phetchaburi forest ends week-long search for missing man

1 day ago
Sisaket police seize illegal firearms cache in major raid Crime News

Sisaket police seize illegal firearms cache in major raid

1 day ago
Bangkok tower collapses in deadly quake: 40 trapped in rubble Bangkok News

Bangkok tower collapses in deadly quake: 40 trapped in rubble

1 day ago
Thailand on alert for aftershock following Myanmar quake Hot News

Thailand on alert for aftershock following Myanmar quake

1 day ago
Mother seeks help as children rescued from abusive father in Krabi Krabi News

Mother seeks help as children rescued from abusive father in Krabi

1 day ago
Politics NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, March 29, 2025
97 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Chiang Mai condo closed after cracks appear post-Myanmar quake

Chiang Mai condo closed after cracks appear post-Myanmar quake

1 hour ago
Earthquake panic: Over 100 evacuated from Pathum Thani hospital

Earthquake panic: Over 100 evacuated from Pathum Thani hospital

2 hours ago
10 dead, 16 injured, 101 missing in Bangkok earthquake

10 dead, 16 injured, 101 missing in Bangkok earthquake

2 hours ago
PM cuts Phuket meeting to respond to Bangkok earthquake

PM cuts Phuket meeting to respond to Bangkok earthquake

3 hours ago