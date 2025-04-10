Phuket police probe Aussie man’s apparent suicide

Thursday, April 10, 2025
Just days after a previous suicide scare, a 62 year old Australian man was found dead in a Phuket home. His tragic end sparking renewed concerns about mental health support for expats.

The Aussie, from Darlinghurst, Sydney, was found dead in an apparent suicide at a house in Village 2, Rawai, on the afternoon of April 9. Chalong Police were notified of the incident at 1.35pm and dispatched officers to the scene.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Somkiat Sarasit, an investigation officer with Chalong Police Station, led the initial response and promptly alerted Police Colonel Rungrit Rattanaphakdi, the station’s superintendent. A local doctor and emergency personnel from the Rawai Municipality Rescue Unit were also called to assist.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the man’s lifeless body hanging from a rafter inside the residence. Rescue workers at the scene confirmed there were no signs of struggle, and personal belongings remained undisturbed.

According to officials from the Rawai Rescue Unit, the man had previously shown concerning behaviour.

“He was taken to Chalong Hospital on Saturday, April 5, after an earlier attempt to harm himself,” one rescue worker revealed.

While he had received medical attention just days earlier, it appears no long-term intervention was arranged. The man had reportedly returned home after treatment.

As per protocol, the deceased’s body was transported to Vachira Phuket Hospital, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to officially confirm the cause of death.

Police say they are continuing their investigation.

“We are speaking to neighbours and checking CCTV footage, but all initial signs suggest this was a suicide,” an officer stated. No foul play is suspected at this stage.

The man was reportedly living alone in the property and had limited contact with neighbours. Officers are working with the Australian Embassy to notify the man’s next of kin and arrange the necessary procedures, reported The Phuket News.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

