Bangkok workers score 400-baht payday in wage shake-up

Workers in Bangkok are about to get a pay bump — and it’s not just the capital cashing in.

From July 1, the minimum daily wage in Bangkok will jump to 400 baht, up from the current 372 baht, according to the national wage committee.

The hike will also apply to thousands of hotel and entertainment venue staff across the country, bringing much-needed relief to the tourism and service sectors.

Previously, only select tourist hotspots such as Phuket, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chachoengsao, and Koh Samui offered the 400-baht minimum. In other provinces, the daily rate still ranges between 337 and 380 baht.

But after three hours of debate yesterday, June 17, a two-thirds majority of committee members voted to expand the wage hike to more regions.

Committee chair Boonsong Thapchaiyut, who also serves as permanent secretary of the Ministry of Labour, confirmed the decision.

The new 400-baht rate will apply nationwide to select businesses, including two-star hotels and above, hotels with more than 50 rooms, and entertainment venues registered under the Service Establishments Act.

“The wage adjustment begins with the tourism and service sectors where employers are less likely to feel financial pressure,” said Boonsong, adding that the policy is designed to strike a balance between fairness for workers and business viability.

Pending final Cabinet approval, the measure is expected to benefit roughly 700,000 workers across the country.

To help ease the burden on businesses, the Ministry of Labour has teamed up with six commercial banks to offer 30 billion baht in soft loans. Additional relief measures are also under discussion.

Boonsong dismissed rumours that the wage hike was meant to lure Cambodian workers to remain in Thailand amid rising regional tensions.

“The policy is not designed to benefit any particular group.”

Cambodia has recently encouraged its nationals working in Thailand to return home, promising support and protection as border disputes simmer, reported Bangkok Post.

The ruling Pheu Thai Party, which campaigned on raising the minimum wage to 400 baht nationwide by 2023 and to 600 baht by 2027, has faced pushback from employers and wage officials. Critics argue a universal rate doesn’t reflect the country’s uneven economic landscape.

For now, though, many Thai workers in the service sector are counting down to payday.