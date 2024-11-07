Phuket transwomen clash with foreigner over alleged cash dispute

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 17:42, 07 November 2024| Updated: 17:42, 07 November 2024
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Another clash between a group of Thai transwomen and a foreign man was reported on Tuesday in the Patong area of Phuket. The motive for the incident remains unknown.

The Phuket Times shared a video of the physical altercation between the transgender group and the foreigner yesterday, November 6. The page captioned the video, “Again! Patong. Ladyboys gang attacked a foreign tourist.”

Further details of the case were provided in the comments section, where it was stated that the altercation occurred on Phra Baramee Road in the Patong area of Phuket on Tuesday night.

The video, shared in the comments, showed the group of transwomen gathered around a red baht bus parked in the left lane of the road. The foreign man appeared to be attempting to escape from them inside the vehicle.

Related news

It seemed that the foreign man had a dispute with the driver over the fare, causing the vehicle to stop, allowing the transwomen to continue the physical altercation.

The foreign man then exited the vehicle, prompting one of the transwomen to repeatedly strike him with her fists. He returned to the vehicle briefly but then got off again, after which the vehicle left the scene.

The transwomen immediately approached him and attempted to attack him again, prompting him to run to the opposite side of the road. However, he could not get far and was struck multiple times by the transwomen before the video cut off.

Since the motive behind the assault was not revealed in the report, Thai netizens shared their opinions and speculations in the comments.

“Foreigner failed to pay for their services or cancelled after realising they were ladyboys.”

“Definitely a money issue.”

“If that foreign man did not cause trouble, they would not have done this.”

Some netizens urged the transwomen to remain calm and avoid resorting to violence to resolve issues, as it could harm Thai tourism. Others supported the transwomen, remarking that many “bad foreigners” come to Phuket nowadays.

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

