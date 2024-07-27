Heavy rain and high waves to hit 34 provinces in Thailand

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a warning for heavy rain from today until tomorrow, affecting 34 provinces, with risks of flooding and forest runoffs. High waves exceeding 2 metres are also expected at sea.

Rainy conditions are anticipated over the holiday period, as the TMD forecasts weather between today and tomorrow, July 28. A moderate southwest monsoon is currently covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, alongside a low-pressure system over northern Vietnam and the Gulf of Tonkin. These conditions are expected to bring thunderstorms and heavy rain in some areas of Thailand.

Heavy rainfall is particularly expected in the western parts of the northern and central regions. The Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will experience moderate winds, with wave heights reaching approximately 2 metres in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, and 1 to 2 metres in the lower Andaman Sea. Areas experiencing thunderstorms could see waves exceeding 2 metres.

From today to tomorrow, a moderate monsoon trough will pass over the upper northern region and northern Laos, leading into the low-pressure area over northern Vietnam and the Gulf of Tonkin. The moderate southwest monsoon will continue to affect the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, resulting in increased rainfall and heavy showers in some parts of the country. The upper northern and upper northeastern regions are expected to experience particularly heavy rainfall.

Sea conditions in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will remain moderate, with wave heights of 1 to 2 metres in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, and waves exceeding 2 metres in thunderstorm-prone areas.

The TMD advises residents in the affected areas to prepare for possible flooding and forest runoffs. Coastal residents and those engaging in marine activities should be cautious of the high waves, particularly in areas experiencing thunderstorms.

The weather forecast also highlights the risks associated with the heavy rainfall, urging people in the affected provinces to stay informed and take necessary precautions. Local authorities are on alert to assist in case of emergencies related to the expected weather conditions.

In addition to the heavy rain and high waves, the weather conditions may also lead to disruptions in daily activities and travel plans, especially in the affected regions. The public is encouraged to check for regular updates and heed warnings issued by local authorities to ensure safety during this period, reported KhaoSod.