Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi leads Southeast Asia aviation industry

Southeast Asia’s aviation industry is taking off this year, with major airports and emerging destinations recording impressive growth in seat capacity. Fuelled by surging travel demand, expanded airline networks, and strategic connectivity upgrades, the region is cementing its position as a global aviation powerhouse.

Leading the charge is Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, adding a staggering 407,000 seats in January—a 16% increase from last year. Its dual role as a major tourist gateway and transit hub, combined with Thailand’s booming tourism recovery, solidifies its dominance in the region.

Advertisements

Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur International Airport also saw substantial growth, with a 10% increase adding over 368,000 seats. The airport’s strategic connections across Southeast Asia and the Middle East continue to attract both business and leisure travellers.

Singapore’s Changi Airport remains a key global connector, adding nearly 336,000 seats in January, reflecting an 11% increase. Renowned for its extensive route network, Changi’s growth underscores its importance as a vital international gateway.

Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport recorded a stunning 39% rise, with over 255,000 seats added. Catering to budget-conscious travellers, Don Mueang continues to thrive as a hub for low-cost carriers.

Phuket International Airport also soared, adding 194,200 seats—an impressive 31% increase—driven by its allure as a premier beach destination for European and Asian tourists.

Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Airport emerged as a star performer, with a jaw-dropping 185% surge in seat capacity, adding 108,000 seats. As a rising tropical hotspot, new routes and aggressive expansion have put Phu Quoc on the map, reported The Independent Singapore.

Advertisements

Indonesia’s Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Jakarta followed closely, with a 176% increase and 106,000 new seats, reflecting Indonesia’s revitalised tourism and business sectors.

With Bali, Hanoi, and Ho Chi Minh City also showing significant gains, Southeast Asia’s aviation market is soaring. As the region invests in connectivity and infrastructure, its airports are shaping the future of global travel, ensuring 2025 is a year to remember in the skies.