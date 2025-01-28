Bangkok prison scrutinised for bribes and Chinese inmate privilege

A Thai political activist and former inmate accused officials at Bangkok Remand Prison of accepting bribes from a Chinese inmate and granting them privileges.

The activist, Ekkachai Hongkangwan, took to Facebook on Tuesday, January 21, to share his experiences in Bangkok Remand Prison between 2022 and 2023. His post highlighted the comfortable lives of Chinese call centre scam suspects and alleged corruption within the prison system.

Ekkachai revealed that Chinese inmates always stayed together in a group, held considerable power, and lived comfortably despite their imprisonment as they offered substantial bribes to prison officials.

According to Ekkachai, the Chinese inmates were exempt from work and prison activities. They allegedly managed to obtain fresh grilled salmon and cigars worth over 15,000 baht while in prison. They even had their own speaker system to play Chinese music.

While over 30 Thai inmates were crammed into a 30-square-metre room, 11 Chinese inmates reportedly had their own spacious and uncrowded quarters.

In cases of arguments or altercations in the prison, Chinese inmates were always favoured, with Thai inmates being punished instead. Ekkachai also claimed that Chinese inmates used their wealth to hire Thai inmates as personal servants.

Ekkachai further alleged that what Chinese criminals feared most was deportation, as they could face the death penalty or life imprisonment if convicted in China. By remaining in Thailand, they could serve a few years in prison before returning to their illegal activities.

Ekkachai’s post drew significant public attention, with many calling for clarification on whether bribery and privilege among Chinese inmates truly occurred.

In response, the Department of Corrections announced an investigation into the claims. In an official statement, the department asserted that all prisons in Thailand, including Bangkok Remand Prison, operate in compliance with departmental rules and policies.

The department denied granting privileges to any group of inmates and pledged to investigate Ekkachai’s allegations thoroughly to uncover the truth. Officials also promised to hold any staff involved in corruption accountable.

In addition to this recent post, Ekkachai previously made headlines after sharing details of his sexual experiences in prison. That post led to further charges levied against him due to its explicit content.