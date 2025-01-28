Bangkok prison scrutinised for bribes and Chinese inmate privilege

January 28, 2025
197 1 minute read
Bangkok prison scrutinised for bribes and Chinese inmate privilege
Photo via Facebook/ เรือนจำพิเศษกรุงเทพมหานคร

A Thai political activist and former inmate accused officials at Bangkok Remand Prison of accepting bribes from a Chinese inmate and granting them privileges.

The activist, Ekkachai Hongkangwan, took to Facebook on Tuesday, January 21, to share his experiences in Bangkok Remand Prison between 2022 and 2023. His post highlighted the comfortable lives of Chinese call centre scam suspects and alleged corruption within the prison system.

Ekkachai revealed that Chinese inmates always stayed together in a group, held considerable power, and lived comfortably despite their imprisonment as they offered substantial bribes to prison officials.

According to Ekkachai, the Chinese inmates were exempt from work and prison activities. They allegedly managed to obtain fresh grilled salmon and cigars worth over 15,000 baht while in prison. They even had their own speaker system to play Chinese music.

While over 30 Thai inmates were crammed into a 30-square-metre room, 11 Chinese inmates reportedly had their own spacious and uncrowded quarters.

Bangkok remand prison allegedly accept bribes from Chinese inmates
Ekkachai Hongkangwan | Photo via Facebook/ เอกชัย หงส์กังวาน

In cases of arguments or altercations in the prison, Chinese inmates were always favoured, with Thai inmates being punished instead. Ekkachai also claimed that Chinese inmates used their wealth to hire Thai inmates as personal servants.

Ekkachai further alleged that what Chinese criminals feared most was deportation, as they could face the death penalty or life imprisonment if convicted in China. By remaining in Thailand, they could serve a few years in prison before returning to their illegal activities.

Ekkachai’s post drew significant public attention, with many calling for clarification on whether bribery and privilege among Chinese inmates truly occurred.

Chinese inmates privileges in Thai prison
Photo via Facebook/ เรือนจำพิเศษกรุงเทพมหานคร

In response, the Department of Corrections announced an investigation into the claims. In an official statement, the department asserted that all prisons in Thailand, including Bangkok Remand Prison, operate in compliance with departmental rules and policies.

The department denied granting privileges to any group of inmates and pledged to investigate Ekkachai’s allegations thoroughly to uncover the truth. Officials also promised to hold any staff involved in corruption accountable.

In addition to this recent post, Ekkachai previously made headlines after sharing details of his sexual experiences in prison. That post led to further charges levied against him due to its explicit content.

Petch Petpailin
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

