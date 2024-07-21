Woman caught stealing beer in Udon Thani after fight with husband

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A woman was caught stealing five cans of beer from a shop in Udon Thani, sparking a confrontation with her husband. She claimed the theft was due to a lack of money after an argument with him.

Police in Udon Thani received a report yesterday about a woman stealing five cans of beer from a small community shop in the Nong Bua area. The shop owner and locals detained her until the police arrived.

Upon arrival, the officers found the 36 year old woman, held by the shop owner and locals, with the stolen beer cans in her possession. During this time, her 44 year old husband, who had been searching for her, arrived at the scene.

He was shocked to see his wife being detained for stealing beer and confronted her tearfully. He explained that they had a fight while working as grass cutters, causing her to walk away in anger. After finishing his work, he went looking for her and was stunned to find her in this situation.

The woman admitted to the theft, stating she stole the beer to quench her thirst and hunger, as well as to cope with her anger from the argument.

“I stole the beer to drink because I was tired and hungry. I was also angry after the fight with my husband. I love the taste of beer and have stolen from this shop twice before. Apart from this shop, I’ve stolen one or two cans from other shops as well. Each time, if caught, my husband would come and pay for the beer.”

She also revealed that she and her husband had taken methamphetamines the previous day, each consuming one pill.

The shop owner mentioned that this was the third time the woman had stolen from her shop.

“She has done this three times now. The first two times, we couldn’t catch her, but we knew it was the same woman. We adjusted our CCTV cameras to monitor the area where we suspected she would strike again. This time, we caught her in the act.”

Beer theft

Regarding the possibility of settling the matter with compensation instead of pressing charges, the shop owner firmly disagreed.

“I do not agree with letting her off by simply paying for the damages. She has repeatedly committed these thefts, not just in my shop but in several others as well. I want her to face legal consequences.”

The police then took the woman into custody for questioning and charged her with theft. They also planned to conduct drug tests to confirm the presence of methamphetamines before proceeding with legal action, reported KhaoSod.