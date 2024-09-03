Puppies’ plight: Abandoned dog family found taped and in distress

Published: 16:34, 03 September 2024
A heart-wrenching incident in Saraburi saw a mother dog and her nine puppies cruelly abandoned by the roadside, with the mother’s mouth and eyes taped shut. This act of animal cruelty has sparked widespread condemnation.

Amuwat Phothong, a Facebook user, shared photos and a video of the distressed animals.

“The person who did this is very cruel and heartless. I can’t accept this as a dog lover. The puppies are safe now, and kind-hearted people are helping to find them a home. Thank you for your support.”

The shocking discovery was made near the entrance of Wat Nong Kae in the Nong Kae sub-district, Phra Phutthabat district, Saraburi.

Amuwat found the mother dog tied with tape around her mouth and eyes, and a nearby cardboard box contained nine crying puppies, estimated to be between two and three days old, still unable to open their eyes. The scene has provoked widespread outrage, with many condemning the act as both cruel and torturous to the animals.

Upon learning about the incident, reporters reached out to Amuwat and visited the location for more details. Amuwat, a 29 year old man, recounted the events of the evening of August 31. Around 7.20pm, he was riding his motorcycle home and noticed the mother dog standing by the roadside, bound with tape. Stopping to investigate, he discovered the box with the puppies inside.

Realising the severity of the situation, Amuwat contacted local rescue officials for assistance. The rescue team freed the mother dog from the tape binding her eyes and mouth, reported KhaoSod.

Amuwat speculated that the person responsible for the cruel act intended to disorient the mother dog, preventing her from finding her way back home. He expressed his outrage in no uncertain terms.

“The person who abandoned them went too far with their cruelty.”

Fortunately, both the mother dog and her puppies have since found refuge. A friend of Amuwat’s, residing in Phra Phutthabat, has taken them in to care for them.

