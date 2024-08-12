Thai BBQ restaurant faces viral refund demand incident

Picture courtesy of Khaosod official website

A popular Thai barbecue restaurant recently faced a troublesome customer who demanded a refund after consuming food for two hours and complaining about poor service. The incident, captured in a video, has since gone viral on social media.

The incident took place yesterday, August 11, as reported by a well-known social media page. A customer, after dining for two hours from 4.32pm to 6.28pm, claimed they did not receive adequate service and demanded their money back. The restaurant’s owner clarified that the customers continuously helped themselves to food throughout their stay.

The customer initially requested a new pot after one hour, citing the first one had become burnt. They then continued eating for another hour. After finishing their meal, they approached the owner, complaining about poor service and claiming they had not eaten anything.

The owner tried to defuse the situation by offering apologies and setting up a new table but the customer’s partner insisted it was enough and they left.

“After they were full, they went to the crowded area and demanded to see the owner, complaining loudly about the service. Initially, I tried to manage the situation, apologising and offering to arrange a new table. However, the customer’s partner said it was enough and they left.”

Insisted refund

The owner explained ten minutes later, they called, still unhappy, demanding to speak to the owner. Despite apologising nearly ten times in person, they insisted on a refund.

“They threatened to write negative reviews, so I decided to return their money to avoid any trouble.”

The restaurant then checked their security footage, which revealed the customer and their companions had been eating non-stop. The video showed them taking large amounts of food, including filling a basket with prawns and carrying plates in both hands, reported Khaosod.

“It’s already tough to run a business these days. Facing such troublesome customers makes it even harder. We work hard to provide good service, and it’s disheartening to deal with people who take advantage like this.”