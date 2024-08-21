Authentic Thai flavours invade Kazakhstan

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce turned up the heat in Kazakhstan, recognising three Thai restaurants for delivering an unbeatable authentic taste with the prestigious Thai SELECT certification.

At the forefront of this culinary accolade is Bangkok Thai Café in Almaty, a restaurant that leaves no stone unturned in bringing the true essence of Thailand to Central Asia.

With skilled Thai chefs at the helm and ingredients flown in directly from the Land of Smiles, Bangkok Thai Café ensures its patrons experience the full spectrum of Thai flavours.

The restaurant also maintains impeccable hygiene standards, boasting an open kitchen where diners can witness the magic unfold, right from the wok to the plate.

Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit, Director General of the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), personally handed out these awards, underscoring Thailand’s commitment to promoting its culinary heritage abroad.

“The Thai SELECT certification guarantees that customers will enjoy an authentic Thai dining experience.”

While in Almaty, executives from the Ministry of Commerce also visited Pattaya Spa, another shining example of Thai excellence in Kazakhstan. The spa, which proudly displays iconic Thai products like elephant shirts and trousers, earned the Thai SELECT Classic certification in November 2022.

Kazakhstan is home to around 80 Thai spas, employing over 300 skilled Thai massage therapists, further embedding Thai culture and expertise in the region. As these establishments continue to thrive, the influence of Thai soft power is set to grow even stronger, reported Pattaya Mail.

