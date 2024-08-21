Authentic Thai flavours invade Kazakhstan

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 17:26, 21 August 2024| Updated: 17:26, 21 August 2024
57 1 minute read
Authentic Thai flavours invade Kazakhstan
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce turned up the heat in Kazakhstan, recognising three Thai restaurants for delivering an unbeatable authentic taste with the prestigious Thai SELECT certification.

At the forefront of this culinary accolade is Bangkok Thai Café in Almaty, a restaurant that leaves no stone unturned in bringing the true essence of Thailand to Central Asia.

With skilled Thai chefs at the helm and ingredients flown in directly from the Land of Smiles, Bangkok Thai Café ensures its patrons experience the full spectrum of Thai flavours.

The restaurant also maintains impeccable hygiene standards, boasting an open kitchen where diners can witness the magic unfold, right from the wok to the plate.

Related news

Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit, Director General of the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), personally handed out these awards, underscoring Thailand’s commitment to promoting its culinary heritage abroad.

“The Thai SELECT certification guarantees that customers will enjoy an authentic Thai dining experience.”

While in Almaty, executives from the Ministry of Commerce also visited Pattaya Spa, another shining example of Thai excellence in Kazakhstan. The spa, which proudly displays iconic Thai products like elephant shirts and trousers, earned the Thai SELECT Classic certification in November 2022.

Kazakhstan is home to around 80 Thai spas, employing over 300 skilled Thai massage therapists, further embedding Thai culture and expertise in the region. As these establishments continue to thrive, the influence of Thai soft power is set to grow even stronger, reported Pattaya Mail.

In related news, Chiang Mai has selected some local dishes for the One Province, One Menu initiative across three categories, with three dishes per category. The chosen dishes, including Khao Bai Pla Buang and Khanom Pad, advanced in a meeting held in Room 5, Fifth Floor, Administrative Building, Chiang Mai Provincial Hall.

In other news, the Ministry of Culture has called upon the public to vote for Thailand’s best local food in a new initiative aimed at preserving and promoting indigenous cuisine while boosting its economic value.

Economy NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Retiree&#8217;s paradise or visa maze? Thailand’s options but no land grabs

Retiree’s paradise or visa maze? Thailand’s options but no land grabs

Published: 16:50, 21 August 2024
Trans leader&#8217;s TikTok blunder: A careless like for a disabled spot

Trans leader’s TikTok blunder: A careless like for a disabled spot

Published: 16:38, 21 August 2024
Road rage: Polish man stabbed in Pattaya after fistfight

Road rage: Polish man stabbed in Pattaya after fistfight

Published: 16:29, 21 August 2024
Thai PM Paetongtarn&#8217;s star-studded birthday bash

Thai PM Paetongtarn’s star-studded birthday bash

Published: 16:16, 21 August 2024