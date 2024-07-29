Pattaya restaurant owner urges police to catch serial thief

A restaurant owner in Pattaya is urging the police to apprehend a thief who has repeatedly targeted her business.

Boonyarat, the 40 year old owner of Chill Out 84 restaurant in Soi 5, Nongprue sub-district, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province, reported the incidents to the local police. The restaurant has been hit three times within this month alone.

On July 27, Boonyarat shared CCTV footage with reporters, showing clear evidence of the thefts. The first incident involved the thief stealing several bottles of alcohol from the restaurant.

During the second break-in, the thief took chicken eggs, salted eggs, and century eggs. Despite Boonyarat’s expectations that the thief would not return, the third incident saw the suspect, who resembled the previous one, stealing a laptop and 5,000 baht in cash.

Boonyarat has lodged a complaint with Pattaya Police but so far the suspect remains at large. She mentioned that thefts are common in the area, including an incident where her nephew’s motorcycle was stolen, with the culprit still not apprehended.

“I hope the police will catch the thief soon.”

Boonyarat requested the police to increase regular patrols to ensure the safety of local businesses and residents.

The CCTV footage provided to the police captures the thief in the act, which Boonyarat hopes will aid in the investigation and lead to the suspect’s arrest.

She remains hopeful that the police will resolve the matter promptly, ensuring that her business and others in the vicinity are protected from further incidents, reported Pattaya News.

