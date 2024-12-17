Ministry and LINE MAN offer free delivery for Thai SELECT dining

Photo courtesy of LINE TODAY

The Ministry of Commerce has joined forces with food delivery app LINE MAN to launch a special promotion for Thai SELECT restaurants, offering free delivery from December 16 until January 31, 2025.

The initiative, announced by Oramon Supthaweetham, Director General of the Department of Business Development, aims to boost awareness and encourage locals and tourists to explore Thai SELECT certified restaurants.

These establishments are recognised for their high-quality ingredients, authentic taste, and hygiene standards, playing a vital role in enhancing Thailand’s economy through its soft power in the culinary sector.

The Department of Business Development, under the ministry’s guidance, has been actively working with partners to promote and sustain the growth of Thai restaurants. The latest collaboration with LINE MAN is part of the LINE MAN X DBD Thai SELECT campaign, themed Thai SELECT Award-Winning Restaurants: Delicious and Worth Trying. This public-private partnership caters to contemporary consumer demands and serves as a new year gift to food enthusiasts.

“We aim to deliver happiness to our customers, ensuring they enjoy authentic Thai cuisine confidently and at competitive prices via a renowned food delivery platform.”

Participants in this campaign can savour authentic Thai dishes from over 400 participating restaurants. Customers are eligible for additional discounts of up to 100 baht and enjoy zero delivery charges when ordering through the LINE MAN app.

This promotion not only serves as a new year gift to the public and tourists but also contributes to stimulating the national economy and advancing the country’s culinary soft power. Thai food is a cultural asset that connects tourism with local wisdom and tradition, passed down through generations and celebrated globally for its unique flavours.

Thai SELECT is a prestigious accolade awarded to Thai restaurants and ready-to-eat products that meet the premium standards of authentic Thai taste and quality. This recognition has gained popularity both domestically and internationally, making Thai SELECT a top choice for those who appreciate genuine Thai cuisine.

Supporting these establishments is vital for the growth and development of the Thai food industry, preserving its culinary identity, and promoting Thai cuisine to a global audience, reported KhaoSod.

Currently, 496 Thai restaurants boast the Thai SELECT certification, spanning 77 provinces across the nation. For those interested in exploring these certified eateries, the Thai SELECT Guide 2024 is accessible through the Line Official Account by adding @thaiselect and selecting Directory. This guide provides categorised restaurant listings by region—Bangkok, Central, northern, southern, northeastern, and eastern Thailand—along with location details and contact numbers.

Additionally, further information can be found on the Department of Business Development’s website. By clicking on Quick Link and selecting DBD E-Learning, users can access the DBD e-Magazine banner and choose the Thai SELECT Guide 2024 for more comprehensive insights into these exceptional dining options.