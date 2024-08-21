Gun-toting schoolkids spark East Pattaya chaos

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Violence erupted on the streets of East Pattaya as shocking footage emerged yesterday, showing school kids from a local public school and a rival private school engaging in brutal confrontations. The disturbing scenes, captured on Soi Nern Plub Wan in Nong Prue, reveal students clashing in a series of chaotic brawls.

These violent altercations have reportedly occurred at least three times between mid-July and early August. However, the conflict took a terrifying turn last week when a group of middle school students from the public school approached the nearby private school, a mere 300 metres away, armed with a gun.

Panic ensued as private school students scattered in fear. Amidst the chaos, an 11 year old girl suffered a fractured arm after tripping while attempting to flee. She was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

The situation quickly escalated when students from the private school retaliated, arming themselves with knives and wooden sticks. The attackers were forced to retreat, narrowly avoiding further bloodshed.

Locals are alarmed by the increasing frequency of these violent encounters. Videos circulating online, some ominously captioned Challenge Accepted, have only heightened the tension between the two schools.

“These fights are becoming so frequent that they almost seem normal but when children as young as 12 or 13 bring guns to settle disputes, something has to change. If school authorities and officials don’t address this as more than a schoolyard brawl, serious harm is inevitable.”

Residents are now demanding urgent intervention from both school directors to prevent further violence and ensure the safety of all students involved, reported Pattaya Mail.

