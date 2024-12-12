Pad Kaprao strikes back: Thailand’s favourite dishes revealed

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Pad Kaprao is back on top! Foodpanda’s 2024 year-end statistics unveiled the nation’s culinary obsessions, and the spicy basil stir-fry has reclaimed its throne as Thailand’s most-ordered dish with over 800,000 orders.

After losing the crown to fried rice in 2023, Pad Kaprao has made a fiery comeback, even earning international accolades as the world’s best stir-fried dish, according to TasteAtlas.

Joining the ranks of top orders are fried rice, Som Tum Thai (papaya salad), and Khao Man Gai (chicken rice), which claimed fourth place with over 500,000 orders. Dubbed the “comfort food king,” Pad kaprao continues to dominate with its quick, flavour-packed appeal, often enhanced with a crispy fried egg.

Foodpanda’s top-searched dishes reveal a slightly different picture. Som Tum Thai leads the search rankings, proving its versatility and enduring appeal. Other favourites include Khao Man Gai, noodles, and the spicy Yum salad. Dubbed the “office workers’ top choice,” Som Tum reflects the nation’s love for fresh, bold flavours.

Foodpanda Managing Director Thomas Von Mossner noted the nation’s eclectic tastes.

“Despite Thailand’s diverse cuisines, customers still prefer traditional Thai single-dish meals and familiar à la carte options.”

To celebrate Thailand’s rich culinary heritage and boost local businesses, Foodpanda has launched its “deals and choices” campaign, featuring over 2,175 restaurants nationwide and more than 200 signature dishes.

The initiative supports small and medium-sized restaurants, highlights viral Thai menus, and offers tempting discounts to encourage domestic spending until January 31, 2025, reported The Nation.

As a festive bonus, Foodpanda is offering an instant 20% discount and an extra 50 baht off with the code HIT50. Don’t miss the chance to savour Thailand’s culinary treasures at unbeatable prices!

In related news, the northern Thai province of Uttaradit hosted a festival featuring the traditional dish Oua Bak Phed Sai Pla (green pepper stuffed with fish), a recipe passed down for over 300 years, alongside a spectacular raft procession to celebrate local produce and waterways in Tron district.