Thailand slashes 2025 tourism forecast amid global concerns

In a surprising move, Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Ministry has revised its tourism revenue forecast for 2025 down to 3 trillion baht, citing a mix of domestic and international factors that could affect the country’s tourism industry. The new target is a significant reduction from the previous projection of 3.5 trillion baht.

Permanent Secretary Nattareeya Thaweewong confirmed the updated forecast today, April 22, stating that the revised figure is based on expectations that tourism will return to pre-Covid-19 levels, with 2 trillion baht expected to come from international visitors and 1 trillion baht from domestic travellers.

“The revision reflects both the global landscape and the current situation in Thailand. Factors such as concerns over travel safety, the impact of earthquakes, and global issues like the reciprocal tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump have all played a role in the adjustment.”

In response to these concerns, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has been instructed to overhaul its marketing strategy for the second half of this year.

The ministry has opted for a direct approach rather than a workshop, aiming to create a more focused and efficient plan. The revised marketing plan is expected to be finalised by next month.

Nattareeya further noted that the TAT’s key performance indicators (KPIs) will be revised, with a greater focus on attracting high-spending tourists rather than just increasing visitor numbers.

The government is particularly targeting affluent tourists from the Middle East, many of whom travel to Thailand for medical tourism with their families.

“We will concentrate efforts on countries like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and several European nations that are not travelling to the United States at the moment. Spain, Germany, Sweden, the UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand are prime targets for this strategy.”

In addition, the TAT will scale back spending on events in markets that have underperformed. This move aims to ensure that resources are allocated more effectively to boost tourism in high-potential regions, reported The Nation.

As Thailand’s tourism industry adjusts to these new challenges, the government remains focused on positioning the country as a premier destination for luxury and medical tourism, all while adapting to an unpredictable global environment.