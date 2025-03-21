Thai king and queen open Suvarnabhumi’s terminal and runway

King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida yesterday inaugurated the first satellite terminal and the third runway at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan province. This ceremony coincided with the auspicious royal event marking the king’s 72nd birthday on July 28 last year.

Upon their arrival, they were welcomed by key figures, including Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit, and Surapong Chinssri, the governor of Samut Prakan.

High-ranking officials and executives from Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited, including Keerati Kitmanawat, the company’s CEO, and Kittiphong Kittikhachorn, director of Suvarnabhumi Airport, were also present.

The Thai king performed a religious ceremony, lighting candles to honour Buddha Nawarat Bophit, followed by a brief meeting with the prime minister, who presented a commemorative booklet to the king. The deputy prime minister offered a similar booklet to the queen. The prime minister then reported on the construction objectives of the new facilities.

Keerati Kitmanawat acknowledged the contributions of those who supported the airport development project. The king and queen then unveiled the terminal and runway plaques, a moment broadcast live on LED screens within the terminal, enhanced by graphics of the new runway. Afterward, King Maha Vajiralongkorn presented tokens of appreciation to the project’s supporters.

The royal couple viewed an exhibition titled Transport Uniting Thailand to Become an Aviation Hub, which included displays about the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s initiatives in water management at Suvarnabhumi Airport and his contributions to aviation in Thailand.

The exhibition highlighted the current king’s expertise and dedication to aviation, including his significant achievements in becoming a licenced commercial pilot and captain.

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

In 2006, the Thai king received the position of captain, and despite his numerous royal duties, he has consistently participated in aviation activities. His understanding of both theoretical and practical aviation aspects has led to improvements in commercial aviation efficiency.

The king also initiated special charity flights operated by Thai Airways International Public Company Limited to support flood victims and provide medical equipment to hospitals in the southern provinces.

In celebration of Thai Airways’ 50th anniversary, he served as the first pilot on a special Buddhist pilgrimage flight to India, with proceeds supporting royal scholarship funds and disaster relief efforts.

After visiting the exhibition, the king and queen posed for photographs with PM Paetongtarn, the deputy prime minister, and senior executives from the Ministry of Transport and Airports of Thailand. King Maha Vajiralongkorn then returned to his vehicle, concluding the ceremony at Suvarnabhumi Airport, which spans approximately 20,000 rai in Bang Phli district.

The development of Suvarnabhumi Airport has been ongoing since 1960, with the late King Bhumibol naming it “Suvarnabhumi,” meaning “Golden Land.” His Majesty laid the cornerstone of the passenger terminal in January 2002, with the airport opening in September 2006. It has since seen rapid growth in passenger numbers and air traffic, reported KhaoSod.

The latest development project, initiated in August 2010, aimed to increase passenger capacity from 45 million to 60 million per year. The first satellite terminal, covering 216,000 square metres and featuring 28 aircraft stands, opened in September 2023.

It received the Prix Versailles award for its outstanding architectural design, blending Thai identity with modernity. The construction of the third runway, opened in October last year, further enhances the airport’s capacity, accommodating up to 94 flights per hour and averaging 800 to 1,000 flights daily.

