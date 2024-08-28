AirAsia cabin crew rock out: Performs Lisa’s Rockstar on flight (video)

Published: 18:06, 28 August 2024
50 1 minute read
Photo courtesy of TikTok @supportbp4

In a dazzling twist on standard in-flight service, AirAsia’s Funteam cabin crew at Kuala Lumpur turned a routine flight into a concert extravaganza. Mid-journey, they burst into a high-energy performance of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s chart-topping hit Rockstar, followed by a rousing rendition of Lady Gaga’s Applause.

“Passengers were thrilled by the surprise entertainment.”

Social media erupted with praise as people shared their excitement about the unexpected and fun in-flight experience.

BLACKPINK Lisa’s Rockstar MV garnered an impressive 67.76 million views on YouTube in early July, a few days after the hit was released, on June 28. The single marks the Thai K-pop star’s first solo venture after establishing her company, LLOUD, in partnership with Sony Music and RCA Records. Her choice to film the music video in the popular Yaowarat area generated immense pride among Thai fans.

Related news

The song has generated a surge of fan fever among Lisa’s supporters, with one man going as far as tattooing the words “Lisa Rockstar” on the side of his head. He cited his immense pride after participating in the music video shoot for the single.

A Thai student from northern Thailand went viral with her rendition of Rockstar. The TikTok video of her dance routine captured the attention of netizens, amassing 5 million views in a single night. The same student first made headlines for her uncanny resemblance to Lisa, after being spotted selling fried chicken in Samut Prakan province.

In related news, Thai AirAsia X announced new direct flights between Sydney and Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport (DMK). Beginning December 2, these flights will operate six times a week, offering an attractive blend of convenience and affordability. With one-way fares starting at just 333 Australian dollars (around 7,600 baht), passengers can now book between August 19 and 25, for travel beginning in December.

The new service provides a seamless Fly Thru connection at Don Mueang Airport, offering quick links to popular Thai destinations like Phuket, Chiang Mai, and Krabi.

