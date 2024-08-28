Illegal workers nabbed at popular Indian restaurant in Pattaya

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

An Indian restaurant in South Pattaya found itself at the centre of a legal storm after immigration officers discovered the owner was employing foreign workers without valid work permits.

The shocking revelation came to light during a surprise inspection led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Weerachai Thinkamut and Pol. Lt. Pramot Fuengfung, which unveiled serious legal violations.

During the raid, the officers uncovered a concerning situation at the bustling eatery. Several Indian employees were visibly alarmed as their documents were scrutinised, only for it to be confirmed that none of them held valid work permits. These workers were promptly taken to the Chon Buri Immigration Office for further verification.

The restaurant’s manager attempted to downplay his role.

“I’m only responsible for overseeing operations. I had no idea work permits were required for the Indian staff.”

However, the truth was stark: of the 21 employees, 10 were Indian nationals working as cooks, earning 15,000 baht per month, all without the necessary documentation. The remaining 11 employees, Burmese nationals serving as waitstaff, were being paid 10,000 baht per month.

The consequences were swift and severe. Under Section 37(1) of the Immigration Act, fines were handed out for the absence of work permits. Nine workers were slapped with fines of 10,000 baht each. Additionally, 12 individuals, including the restaurant owner, were fined 1,600 baht each under Section 38 for failing to report their residential addresses.

In the wake of these violations, the foreign workers admitted their wrongdoing. Immigration officers provided the restaurant owner with crucial information on basic immigration regulations, stressing the importance of compliance to avoid future legal troubles, reported Pattaya Mail.

