Thai AirAsia X launches new Sydney-Bangkok route

Photo courtesy of EX-YU Aviation News

Thai AirAsia X announces new direct flights between Sydney and Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport (DMK). Beginning December 2, these flights will operate six times a week, offering an attractive blend of convenience and affordability. With one-way fares starting at just 333 Australian dollars (around 7,600 baht), passengers can now book between August 19 and 25, for travel beginning in December.

The new service provides a seamless Fly Thru connection at Don Mueang Airport, offering quick links to popular Thai destinations like Phuket, Chiang Mai, and Krabi. Travellers looking to venture further can also connect internationally to Da Nang in Vietnam or several major cities in India, such as Chennai, Bangalore, and Ahmedabad.

In response to the high demand, Thai AirAsia X will also resume its highly popular Bangkok to Sydney route, with six weekly flights starting December 1. Promotional fares for this route are as low as 5,990 baht one way. Moreover, for those flying from other Thai cities, Fly Thru services from Phuket, Krabi, Hat Yai, Chiang Mai, and Chiang Rai to Sydney are available, with prices starting at 10,027 baht one way.

Tassapon Bijleveld, CEO of Thai AirAsia X stated that the airline is returning to Sydney with a better network, schedule, and enhanced connectivity spanning over 50 Aussie favourite destinations in Thailand and beyond.

Tassapon also highlighted the convenience of flying into Don Mueang International Airport, which offers a quick 30-minute trip to central Bangkok and streamlined airport procedures for connecting flights.

Thai AirAsia X currently operates eight Airbus A330 aircraft, with plans to expand to 11 by year-end. The airline serves key destinations across Japan, South Korea, China, and Australia, linking travellers to the broader AirAsia Group network of over 150 destinations, reported Travel and Tour World.

In related news, Thai AirAsia is set to revolutionise travel with a massive fleet expansion, aiming to secure 25 Airbus A321neo aircraft from an order placed by AirAsia Aviation Group for 100 of these state-of-the-art planes over the next five years.