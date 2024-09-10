Activist urges EC to dissolve Pheu Thai and five other parties

An activist has called on the Election Commission (EC) to dissolve coalition leader Pheu Thai Party and five other parties, accusing them of being influenced by former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

Noparuj Worachitwuthikul submitted a petition to the EC yesterday, urging the disbandment of Pheu Thai, Bhumjaithai, Chart Thai Pattana, Prachachat, United Thai Nation, and Palang Pracharath parties.

All parties, except Palang Pracharath, are part of the government coalition, which has also integrated a dissenting faction from Palang Pracharath.

Noparuj’s request stems from an alleged meeting on August 14 at Thaksin Shinawatra’s Bangkok residence, involving key figures from the six parties. The meeting reportedly took place after the removal of former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and focused on selecting a preferred nominee for the new prime minister.

“The Organic Act on Political Parties prohibits any political party from allowing a non-member to exert influence over it.”

Noparuj further claimed that it is widely believed Thaksin owns the Pheu Thai Party. The party is led by Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thaksin’s youngest child and current prime minister.

The situation has sparked significant concern about the integrity of Thai political processes and the influence of powerful individuals on party decisions. The EC has yet to respond to the petition, and the outcome of this request remains to be seen, reported Bangkok Post.

ORIGINAL STORY: PM Paetongtarn denies Thaksin’s influence on Cabinet

Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra firmly asserted that she alone will decide on the composition of her Cabinet. This declaration follows concerns that her father, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, might interfere in her selections.

Paetongtarn was officially named Thailand’s 31st Prime Minister on August 18 after securing a majority vote in Parliament. Since then, her coalition partners have been hastily putting forward their nominees for key ministerial positions.

The scrutiny of candidates is expected to be rigorous, especially given the recent controversy surrounding former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s appointment of Phichit Chuenban, who was later dismissed by the Constitutional Court due to his criminal record.

The 38 year old Thai prime minister highlighted internal discord within the Palang Pracharath Party led by General Prawit Wongsuwan, noting that the party is split into factions, each with its own set of nominees.

“Palang Pracharath will need to resolve its internal issues. We will have to wait and see how this unfolds.”

PM Paetongtarn aims to finalise her Cabinet swiftly, citing urgent national challenges that need immediate attention. The current timeline suggests that Paetongtarn will present her Cabinet to His Majesty the King early next month, followed by a swearing-in ceremony.

A policy statement is anticipated to be delivered to Parliament on September 11, in accordance with the constitution, which mandates that a prime minister must present their policy agenda within 15 days of their swearing-in, reported Thai PBS World.